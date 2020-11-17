Sky

Sky's first-look images show off the film's snowy landscapes, with a glimpse at Harry Tayler as Roald Dahl, French as Beatrix Potter, Jessica Hynes (There She Goes) as Roald's mother Sofie and Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) as Beatrix's husband William.

The photos also show W1A's Nina Sosanya as publisher Anne Landy, who's seen chatting to Beatrix about the publication of Three Blind Mice, while Nick Mohammed (Intelligence) also makes an appearance as optometrist Mr Entwistle, who has just tested Beatrix's eyes in the photo.

We also get a look at Alison Steadman (Hold the Sunset), who plays a café owner, and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bill Bailey, who makes a cameo as the Bona Fide Gent and appears on the train station when Roald is journeying to see his author hero in the Lake District.

Expected to air on Sky One as part of the channel's festive schedule, Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse is "a magical story of what can happen when you are brave enough to follow your dreams" and will become available on NOW TV at the time of broadcast.

The Sky original isn't the only Christmas special that Dawn French is set to star in, as the comedy star is set to reprise her role as Geraldine Grainger in a series of Vicar of Dibley lockdown episodes throughout the festive period.

