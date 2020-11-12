Bill Bailey is proving to be one of the big surprise packages of Strictly Come Dancing 2020: the 55-year-old comedian is showing exceptional timing and style and really has a chance of lifting the Glitterball Trophy. But should we be surprised?

Advertisement

The comedian is a natural performer and incorporates his own music and physical comedy in his stand-up act.

In week four Bill and his dance partner Oti Mabuse play their Joker with the Couple’s Choice, to which they’ll be dancing to classic hip-hop tune Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang. Will we see Bill body-popping? Don’t rule it out.

The are fresh from their week three triumph, when they scored 26 points with their hilarious Western-themed Paso Doble, inspired by The Good, The Bad and The Ugly movie.

And he quickly made his way to the top end of Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with an impressive 24 points, surpassing Max George and Clara Amfo.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges praised him, and many fans reckon he could even be this year’s dark horse. Could the bookies be rushing to adjust their odds?

This week, he’s looking to build on that success when he dances the Paso Doble to Ennio Morricone’s iconic The Good, The Bad and The Ugly theme – and he’ll be hoping the routine is more good than bad or ugly!

Bailey competes against the likes likes of actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, who is part of the show’s first same sex pairing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bill Bailey, who is part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Who is Bill Bailey?

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Job: Stand-up comedian and actor

Partnered with: Oti Mabuse

Bailey began his comedy career in the 80’s, performing stand-up on the circuit and various comedy shows before landing his own TV series on the BBC in 1998 – Is It Bill Bailey?

From then on, he began appearing on various panel shows, such as Room 101, Have I Got News for You and Des O’Connor Tonight before acting in Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes’ off-beat comedy Spaced.

In 2000, he starred in Channel 4 sitcom Black Books as Manny Bianco alongside Dylan Moran and Tamsin Grieg, and two years later, became a team captain on musical quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

He has since taken acting roles in Hot Fuzz, Skins, Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, Chalet Girl, Doctor Who and currently stars in In the Long Run opposite Idris Elba.

In addition to his acting career, Bailey is a skilled pianist and guitarist, regularly incorporating both instruments and his musical abilities into his stand-up routines.

He shares a son with his wife Kristin, who he married in 1998 and lives in London with.

Bill Bailey’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Cha Cha (3 + 6 + 6) = 15

Week two: Quickstep (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Week three: Paso Doble (9 + 9 + 8) = 26

Bailey had a slow start, scoring just 15 points in week one and landing himself in 8th place.

But a much better performance in week two saw a marked improvement in his score, earning 24 points and soaring up the leaderboard – winning impressive comments from the judges and the viewing public in the process.

In week three, he and Oti excelled with their Western-inspired Paso Doble.

Craig Revel Horwood told Jonathan Ross: “I love Bill Bailey. He’s amazing. I was dissing him before, I’d never seen him dance.”

Bailey’s Strictly signing was announced by the show back in September.

Sharing a statement, the BBC One dance competition wrote on their Twitter page: “In these strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge.”

Advertisement

Responding to the news, Bailey added: “So I am delighted to be a part of this year’s unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”