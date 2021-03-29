Accessibility Links

Exclusive – First look at Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson’s Murder, They Hope

The bus tour operators turned budding private investigators are back.

Murder They Hope

Published:

The latest entry in the Draper’s Tours murder mysteries starring Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas spells more trouble – and, ideally, murder – for tour operators turned private investigators Gemma (Gibson) and Terry (Johnny Vegas).

Now, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the first images for Gold’s upcoming three-part series Murder, They Hope. Alongside Gibson and Vegas, the key art also features the supporting cast, which includes Miranda star Sarah Hadland as Gemma’s sister Monica and Shobna Gulati as local police officer Vicky, who also happens to be Gemma’s sister-in-law.

The new special also stars Lee Mack, Hannah Waddingham, Layton William, Paul Whitehouse, Kiell Smith-Byone, Adrian Scarborough, Nitin Ganatra, Steve Edge, Jason Manford and Janine Duvitski.

The series will see Gemma and Terry pack up the little that remains of their doomed coach tour business to give full-time crime-solving a go. They certainly have plenty of experience, given how murder seems to follow them wherever they go, or so it seemed for the last three seasons. As it turns out, as soon as they set up PI shop, the murder cases stop rolling in.

It won’t be for long, as each episode focuses on a different murder for the budding detectives to crack. And, unsurprisingly, buses and bus-related crime will still be a huge part of their job.

Murder, They Hope is set to be released on Gold this spring.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

