The Emmy-nominated musical comedy was originally housed by Peacock, but the band are getting back together for a third season in a whole new home on Netflix.

Girls5eva has just landed on Netflix UK, and although the streaming giant has come under recent criticism for cancelling some beloved series, this time around fans are grateful that it has picked up this one.

The series focuses on four surviving former girlband members from the '90s who hope to throw their hats into the ring of stardom once more. This time around, though, they have all the responsibilities of life to contend with, like children, ageing parents and marriages.

The series, now on Netflix, has widely been considered to be privy to the 'Schitt's Creek effect'. The hit comedy was originally broadcast on CBC Television and then Pop, before landing on Netflix to wide critical acclaim. It's thought that Girls5eva's release on the streaming giant could mirror it and go on to become a talked-about, fan-favourite series.

As well as having a cast full of familiar faces, Girls5eva is also executive produced by Tina Fey and created by Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). But what can we expect from the anticipated third season? Read on to find out.

The cast of Girls5eva. Heidi Gutman/Peacock

As of now, Netflix has not confirmed when season 3 will be landing on our screens, but with seasons 1 and 2 having just been made available on the streamer, we can assume that it won't be long before a new season comes our way.

According to Variety, it is widely thought that Netflix won’t likely premiere its run of seasons 1 and 2 until closer to the launch of season 3, in order to excite viewers for the new episodes rather than making them wait a year.

Given that Peacock initially aired season 1 and 2 a year apart in May 2021 and June 2022, we could be looking at a spring/summer 2023 release date for season 3.

Girls5eva season 3 cast

The cast of Girls5eva. Heidi Gutman/Peacock/Photo Bank

Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell all lead the cast as the four surviving members of formerly popular girl group Girls5eva and will be reprising their roles for season 3.

Grammy Award-nominated singer and actress Bareilles stars as Dawn, the more chill personality of the group who, before reuniting with the ladies, is working in her brother's Italian restaurant.

Broadway star Goldsberry stars as Wickie, the self-proclaimed as the "fierce" one in the group who masquerades her life as an airport employee. Philipps, who is known for her roles in Cougar Town and I Feel Pretty, stars as Summer who may be married and living in an extravagant mansion, but is neglected by her husband.

Pell is an actress and widely popular comedy writer who has penned series like Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock. She rounds out the '90s girl group as Gloria, a workaholic dentist who recently divorced from her wife.

The Girls5eva cast that we'd also expect to see return for season 3 are as follows:

Daniel Breaker as Scott

Ashley Park as Ashley

Jonathan Hadary as Larry Plumb

Erika Henningsen as young Gloria

Andrew Rannells as Kev Hamlin

Jeremiah Craft as Lil Stinker

Janine Brito as Caroline

Grey Henson as Tate

Piter Marek as Ray

Multi-hyphenate Meredith Scardino (creator/showrunner/executive producer/Emmy-winning writer) and executive producers Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Robert Carlock are also returning for the series.

Girls5eva was nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for its first season, while Goldsberry also received multiple award nominations for her role as Wickie, including a Critics’ Choice Award and TCA Award.

Girls5eva season 3 plot

The cast of Girls5eva. Scott Gries/Peacock

Although the news of season 3 was announced back in October 2022, the plot details have been kept under wraps for now. In season 2, the group's time was taken up with album creation, after only being given six weeks to write and record an entire body of work.

So far, we've followed the titular girl group as they've tried their hardest to get back together. Once one-hit wonders in the '00s, the group reunite in the present to try their hand at pop stardom one more time, all while juggling the responsibilities of adulthood (spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain).

The second season finale wrapped up with the women embarking on a new tour, with Dawn having recently discovered she's pregnant. We're sure that'll be much of the focus of season 3, along with the group's future, their messy personal lives and everything else that life chucks at them.

Where to watch Girls5eva

With the recent Netflix acquisition, it may be a tad confusing as to how and where you can watch Girls5eva. The previous two seasons originally aired on Peacock in the US but now, the future third season and the previous two are available to watch on Netflix here in the UK.

Speaking about the new deal, executive producers Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Robert Carlock said in a joint statement: “Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy.

"We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce. If you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.”

Girls5eva season 3 trailer

While we're yet to get a trailer for season 3 of Girls5eva, we do have the hilarious trailer for the second season to keep us going. Watch it below.

Girls5eva seasons 1 and 2 air on Netflix on Wednesday 1st February, with season 3 airing later this year. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

