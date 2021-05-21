James Corden addresses whether or not Smithy says ‘yes’ to Nessa’s proposal after Gavin & Stacey cliffhanger

James Corden has hinted at there’s a return to Barry Island on the cards with another Gavin & Stacey instalment to look forward to.

The talk show and Carpool Karaoke host co-wrote the sitcom’s Christmas special that aired back in 2019, becoming the most-watched Christmas Day show of the decade.

The episode ended on a huge cliffhanger, and Corden has stated that “it would be strange to leave it” unresolved for his character, Smithy, and Nessa (played by co-creator Ruth Jones).

Speaking to Alison Hammond on This Morning, Corden said: “Really, it’s just about finding the time to do it and finding out if we think it’s good enough.

“Nobody wants a last episode that doesn’t deliver, so we’ve just got to sort of let the tank fill up again really. I hope so much that we get to do one. I think it would be strange to leave it where we left it.”

Asked if he knows if Smithy accepted Nessa’s proposal of marriage, Corden said he had “no idea” but was excited to find out his character’s answer in the future.

“I honestly don’t know the answer, I’ve no idea. I’m just as excited to find out the answer as you are. I don’t know, I have no idea.”

Corden also recently told BBC Radio 2 breakfast show presenter Zoe Ball that he didn’t think the Christmas special was the final chapter: “It certainly doesn’t feel like the end.”

Back in December of last year James Corden said he “hopes so much” that Gavin & Stacey will return but that the “next one will really be the last, final part”.

All three seasons of Gavin & Stacey plus 2019's Christmas special are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.