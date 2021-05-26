David Schwimmer says there’s “no interest” in doing a Friends revival

Will & Grace came back, so did Roseanne and Frasier is in line to return to the small screen but David Schwimmer aka TV’s favourite paleontologist Ross Geller insists there’s “no interest” in doing a revival of Friends.

The idea has been mooted for years but has always been denied by both the cast and creators, David Crane and Marta Kraufman. Renewed interest has peaked in recent weeks because of the much-delayed Friends reunion special which will be broadcast on Sky One tomorrow (Thursday 27 May).

The special will see all six original cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox and Schwimmer – reunite on-screen for the first time since the show ended in 2004.

Hosted by James Corden, the special will see the cast revisiting classic moments from the show and share never before seen behind the scenes footage all from “The Friends Stage” on the Warner Bros. lot where every episode of the original series was shot.

But Schwimmer has shot down anything further than the one-off unscripted reunion, telling the Financial Times: “The creators of the show are of the same mind as we are, which is that they loved the way it ended.”

Regarding the cast reunion, Schwimmer said had a “great time” filming the special, adding: “It was moving for us to be on that sound stage again, with all the original sets. It was quite emotional for everyone. I think the fans will be happy.”

After spending 10 years playing the geeky, neurotic Ross, Schwimmer voiced Melman the Giraffe in the Madagascar film series and appears in Sky One show Intelligence, while he was also Emmy-nominated role for his as Robert Kardashian in The People v OJ Simpson. He has also directed two movies, the Simon Pegg-starring Run Fatboy Run and the child abuse drama Trust.

Friends: The Reunion can be seen on Sky One and NOW on Thursday 27 May. Every episode of Friends is available to watch on Netflix. To find something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.