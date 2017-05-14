BAFTA TV Awards 2017: The People v OJ Simpson wins Best International Programme
The Night Of, The People v OJ Simpson, Stranger Things and Transparent represented the rest of the world at this year's ceremony
The People v OJ Simpson has won the British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme, seeing off competition from fellow nominees The Night Of, Stranger Things and Transparent.
The series, starring John Travolta and David Schwimmer had previously received 22 nods at the Emmy Awards, taking home nine - more than any other show.
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by Netflix's The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016, meaning the likes of Big Little Lies, 13 Reasons Why and Homeland were not considered for the shortlist.