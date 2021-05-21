Friends reunion UK air date confirmed – here’s when and where the special will air
Sky and NOW will be there for you.
Published:
Just days after we got our first proper glimpse at the upcoming Friends reunion, broadcast details for the UK have been confirmed.
Yes, in news that will have Friends fans dancing around their apartment singing the “Oh Mommy, Oh Daddy!” song, the special will be available in the UK via Sky One and NOW from Thursday, 27th May, airing at 8pm.
The One Where… we bring you Friends: The Reunion— Sky TV (@skytv) May 21, 2021
Sky One, May 27, 8pm. pic.twitter.com/0FVh64wr9L
In the US, the reunion episode will be available exclusively via HBO Max, which is not currently available in the UK.
Reuniting the cast of the hit sitcom – Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) – 17 years after the show ended, the Friends reunion special will see the gang reminiscing about their time together, with James Corden acting as host for a Q&A.
The cast will also recreate classic moments as they take part in a table read of old Friends scripts, visit a recreation of their old set and will receive visits from special guests including Friends guest actors Tom Selleck (Richard), Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and Reece Witherspoon (Jill).
There’ll also be a Friends trivia quiz, with Schwimmer testing his castmates’ memories of the show in a recreation of the famous quiz from fan favourite episode ‘The One with the Embryos’ (23 years later and we’re still not sure what Chandler’s job was supposed to be).
The special was filmed in April 2021, with production having been delayed by over a year by the coronavirus pandemic.
Announcing the special back in February 2020, HBO Max boss Kevin Reilly said: “Guess you could call this ‘the one where they all got back together’ – we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library [for US viewers].
“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.
“It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”
Find something to watch tonight by visiting our TV Guide.