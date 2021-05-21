Friends reunion UK air date confirmed – here’s when and where the special will air

Just days after we got our first proper glimpse at the upcoming Friends reunion, broadcast details for the UK have been confirmed.

Yes, in news that will have Friends fans dancing around their apartment singing the “Oh Mommy, Oh Daddy!” song, the special will be available in the UK via Sky One and NOW from Thursday, 27th May, airing at 8pm.

The One Where… we bring you Friends: The Reunion



Sky One, May 27, 8pm. pic.twitter.com/0FVh64wr9L — Sky TV (@skytv) May 21, 2021

In the US, the reunion episode will be available exclusively via HBO Max, which is not currently available in the UK.

Reuniting the cast of the hit sitcom – Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) – 17 years after the show ended, the Friends reunion special will see the gang reminiscing about their time together, with James Corden acting as host for a Q&A.

The cast will also recreate classic moments as they take part in a table read of old Friends scripts, visit a recreation of their old set and will receive visits from special guests including Friends guest actors Tom Selleck (Richard), Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and Reece Witherspoon (Jill).