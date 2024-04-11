Bluey creator Joe Brumm recently spoke to Deadline about the possibility of ageing up the beloved characters.

Since Bluey and her sister Bingo's adventures are often drawn from Brumm's own experiences raising two daughters and encouraging free play, will they continue to inspire him as they grow up?

Bluey. Ludo Studio/BBC

"It would be fascinating — and we get a lot of requests to age the characters up," Brumm told the publication.

"It would completely change the show, but there would be something really sweet about bringing through the new younger characters and having Bluey and Bingo at that babysitting age. That would definitely make a bunch of fans very happy."

We're certain Bluey and Bingo's approach to babysitting would make for plenty of shenanigans.

Though Brumm is open to the idea of ageing the beloved characters up, we'll get to see them go through some other changes first.

Ghostbasket seemed to imply the Heelers could be moving house. And there's the matter of length. Upcoming episode The Sign is the longest Bluey entry yet, clocking in at half an hour – four times longer than usual.

"I’m loving going longer on The Sign, and I’d love to try to go longer — I definitely would not rule that out," Brumm said.

"That’s why I’m very interested to see how The Sign goes down with the audience. Obviously, it’s four times as long as a normal episode. Will the audience accept a stint with a longer story?"

And, if they do, could Bluey's future include an adventure on the big screen? We'll have to wait and see.

The Sign will premiere on Sunday 14th April. Bluey is available to stream on Disney Plus which is now available for just £1.99 a month. Click here to get three months Disney Plus for £1.99 a month.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.