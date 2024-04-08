The official Bluey account on Twitter (now X) tagged the Doctor Who account, to which the latter account responded: "Bigger on the inside AND bluey!"

Fans reacted to this TARDIS reference in the comments, with one saying: "The collab of my dreams! Would love to see Donna and muffin have a convo."

Another added: "Doctor Who AND Bluey? That was NOT on my bingo card for 2024."

A third admitted that their mind went "right to the TARDIS while watching this with my kiddos".

Next week will see the release of Bluey's first ever special episode, The Sign, which will also be the longest ever released, at 28 minutes.

Meanwhile, Doctor Who is returning for its brand new season, the first starring Ncuti Gatwa, on 11th May, with two episodes being released at midnight on BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC One later the same day.

The show's new release schedule has been controversial in some quarters, but former showrunner and returning guest writer Steven Moffat was quick to praise the decision, saying it will bring the show to "a whole new level of insane greatness".

