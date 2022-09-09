Channel 5 announces revised schedule to air Queen tribute

A News Special will air from 12pm till 12:35pm, at which point an episode of Holiday Homes in the Sun will show.

Following the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 , Channel 5 has announced that its schedule for today will be revised and will now include extended special coverage.

This will be followed by Iceland with Alexander Armstrong at 1:20pm, World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys at 2pm, Secret Scotland with Susan Calman at 2:45pm, and The Cotswolds with Pam Ayres at 3:30pm.

My Cornwall with Fern Britton will then air at 4:15pm, followed by a two-and-a-quarter-hour News Special from 5pm. Susan Calman's Grand Day Out will then air at the new time of 7:15pm.

The Channel also aired a tribute to Her Majesty from 6am this morning, titled HM The Queen: 1926-2022.

Other broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, have all also announced revised schedules with a mixture of extended news coverage and commemorative documentaries airing to remember the Queen's life.

News that Her Majesty had passed away was announced at 6:30pm yesterday, following which tributes poured in from around the globe. From the entertainment world, Elton John called the Queen "an inspiring presence to be around", while Gary Lineker said she was "a truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace".

Queen Elizabeth II was the UK's longest-reigning monarch, having been on the throne since 1952. Earlier this year, the Queen's marked her Platinum Jubilee with events and special programming taking place.

Across her reign, the Queen saw many changes in both national and international life. Her Coronation became a landmark in the history of television, as it was the first such event to be broadcast live.

The advent of the internet, the creation of the European Union and the COVID-19 pandemic all occurred throughout her time on the throne, while she greeted 15 Prime Ministers in total, from Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She married her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 in Westminster Abbey, and they had four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. They also had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle in 2021 aged 99, after he had become the longest-serving royal consort in world history.

