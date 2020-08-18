What is Amazon Prime Day? Here’s what you need to know

The online event promises loads of offers for TV and tech lovers, but what is Amazon Prime Day and what can you expect from it?

One thing that is for certain is that you can expect big discounts and exciting deals on a wide range of products across the Amazon site.

Below, we explain what the event is, why is started, and what it might look like this for 2020 in the wake of the global pandemic.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an online shopping event available for a limited time period. The digital retailer offers exclusive deals across the site in a similar manner to Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Technology lovers have historically always been excited by the event has past years have seen buyers snapping up bargains on televisions, tablets, phones, and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

The global pandemic threw the 2020 event into question and many even wondered if Prime Day would be cancelled. It currently looks like it will be held in October but we’ve explained everything you need to know in our when is Amazon Prime Day guide.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?

When Amazon Prime Day first launched in 2015, the deals window lasted just 24 hours. This extended to 36 hours before last year running for 48 hours or two days in July.

It is likely the event will take place over two days again this year.

Amazon usually drip-feeds preview deals ahead of the main event – though it’s usually worth waiting for Prime Day itself for the greatest discounts.

Do I need an Amazon Prime account for Prime Day?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day offers and deals are only available to Amazon Prime members. This means you will have to have an Amazon Prime to be able to take advantage of the savings.

You have to be an Amazon Prime member to access Amazon’s Prime Day deals – though you can share Prime benefits with others through Amazon Household if you’re happy to share payment methods.

Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 per month or £79 a year. You get free same-day delivery as part of your membership, 8,000 e-books as well as Amazon Prime video and music. There’s also a Student membership for six months or you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Which retailers take part in Amazon Prime Day?

Retailers across the Amazon site take part in the Prime Day event. Past participants have included Nordstrom, Curry’s, and Dell with lots of great deals on tech, in particular, to be had.

eBay even jokingly launched a crash sale at the same time last year, referencing previous Prime Day website crashes.

What usually goes on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

Some of the best-selling products have been the Amazon Fire Stick as well as the Bosch Drill in the UK.

Amazon products and services have historically seen great deals every Prime Day. Last year saw 20% off Amazon brands, 30% off Amazon everyday essentials, half-price Prime video channels, and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p. In fact, there are already some Amazon device sale deals ahead of the event.

However, it’s far from just Amazon products on offer – expect some great deals on tech such as laptops, 4K TVs and video doorbells, as well as fashion and home appliances.

Are deals on Amazon Prime Day better?

Amazon Prime Day is now in its sixth year. What began as a marketing experiment proved so popular it has become an annual event as buyers were repeatedly impressed with the bargains they were able to snap up.

The online event was originally a tactic to boost sales over the quieter summer months when the retailer wanted to shift stock quickly meaning slashed prices. The short-term nature of the sale also means Amazon sellers should be able to offer better prices than they would do for longer periods throughout the year.

Amazon usually makes more from Prime Day than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined – so the deals must be pretty good!

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday?

For the first time, Prime Day will likely be taking place in close proximity to Black Friday. While Black Friday deals can be lucrative, there is also more competition from other buyers across many different sites which can be difficult to navigate and get what you really want before everyone else does.

The benefit of Amazon Prime Day is that only members are able to access it and it’s also all in one place where your address and banking details are already stored, meaning a much quicker and smoother process.

This also means you’re ahead of the crowd on Black Friday so you can either skip the chaos altogether or get an extra chance to snap up anything you missed out on.

Can I access Amazon Prime Day from outside of the UK?

Yes, Prime Day is an international shopping event occurring across 18 countries across Europe, Asia, and North America, plus the United Arab Emirates.

How can I shop more ethically on Prime Day?

If you shop directly through smile.amazon.co.uk, Amazon will donate 0.05% of the net purchase price of selected items to a charity of your choice, from over ten thousand options.

How do I find the best deals?

Keep checking back for daily deals – Amazon’s Daily Deals are the offers that are usually released in the lead up to Prime Day. Once Prime Day is live check back here – we’ll keep you updated with our own dedicated deals page.

Track new deals –If you look at your Amazon App it allows early deal viewing. You can preview, track, and shop for the limited time lightning deals as well as set up alerts for things you know you’ll want.

Categories – deals are sorted by the most-shopped for, so look at the categories to refine your search.

Lightning deals – you have to keep checking back for lightning deals to get the best ones. These are the discounted deals that are only available for a set time and limited amounts.

What is the Amazon Prime Day concert?

Since 2018 Amazon has held a concert in New York to kick off its sales event, which has featured big names such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Dua Lipa and is streamed exclusively on Prime Video.

Obviously this won’t be happening in quite the same way this year – though Amazon may decide to hold a concert without an audience, or stream artists from their homes.

