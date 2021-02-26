Where to buy printer ink online: cheap ink cartridge deals

A home printer is a handy item to have, but if you’re currently working from home and using yours a lot more than usual, then it won’t be long before it needs a refuel. Printer cartridges and toners vary wildly in price – so it’s a good idea not just to know where to buy printer ink, but where it’s cheapest.

You’ll find lots of cartridges and toners marked as OEM products, which stands for original end manufacturer. This means they were made by the brand that manufactured the printer they’re designed for. The bigger home printer brands out there are HP, Canon, Epson and Brother. Xerox and Kodak are almost prominent makers of laser printers.

Then there are compatible printer cartridges, which is just the industry term for those made by third-party sellers. You’ll often find these labelled as remanufactured, which means they are previously-used toner cartridges that have been recycled, and re-filled. Because of the lower cost, these are usually the most affordable out there.

Read on to find out more about where to buy printer ink and cheap ink cartridges. In our list below, you’ll find retailers that stock ink cartridges among their products, as well as several UK companies that both produce and sell compatible cartridges.

Where is the cheapest place to buy printer ink online?

Here’s our list of online stores where you’ll find the best prices on cartridges and toner for inkjet and laser printers.

999inks.co.uk

This online seller proudly states on its websites that it stocks cartridges for as little as 99p. You’ll find a range of both toner and cartridges available, with a total of 27 different printer brands covered. You can either search for your cartridge by printer model or by selecting the cartridge model number.

Amazon

It’s going to come as a major surprise to absolutely nobody that Amazon stocks printer cartridges. You’ll find cartridges both from OEMs and third-party manufacturers, with the occasional small price drop.

Cartridge People

Another site that offers an easy search process via a drop-down tool. Cartridge People stocks both OEM cartridges and its own-brand alternatives – which, unsurprisingly, are significantly cheaper.

Cartridge Shop

Cartridge Shop stocks a range of office equipment alongside its range of print cartridges and toner. Despite prices being very low, the company offers a two-year 100% satisfaction guarantee, meaning if your cartridges aren’t up to scratch, you can return them at no cost to you.

Currys PC World

Currys stocks OEM cartridges, but it’s the store’s own-brand Essentials range that is worth looking at. These are compatible with HP, Epson and Canon printers and come with a two-year guarantee.

Ink Factory

Ink Factory makes its own line of ink cartridges compatible with HP, Canon, Epson and Brother printers. We’re seeing big price drops listed against bundle products, so if you regularly replace your cartridges, it’s worth taking a look here to see if any offers are compatible with your printer.

Internet Ink

Nottingham-based Internet Ink both manufacture and sell compatible cartridges that are – according to the company’s site – both half of the price of OEM equivalents and higher capacity. You’ll find cartridges compatible with HP, Canon, Epson, Brother, Kodak, Advent and Ricoh on sale here.

Ryman

The high-street stationers has cartridges on sale on its website, and they offer some of the best prices on OEM cartridges. Some of the offers are exclusively online. However, if you take your old cartridges in-store, Ryman will recycle them and offer you a discount on your next purchase of printer ink.

Staples

High-street stalwart Staples sells both cartridges and toner, with a dropdown search function on its site that will find the right product for your machine. Keep in mind, though, that only OEM cartridges are on sale.

Wilko

Wilko stocks OEM cartridges from Canon, Epson, HP, Brother and Samsung – but if you’re shopping at Wilko, it’s the store’s own-brand remanufactured cartridges you ought to look at. They’re particularly cheap, and they’re available for each of the brands we’ve already mentioned. Some deals are exclusively online.

Cheap ink cartridge deals for February 2021

There aren't a great many printer ink deals available online right now, but we've listed them below. We'll continue to keep this page listed with the latest offers on ink cartridges.

Calling technology fiends!

