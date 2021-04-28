Photos need to be printed on glossy paper Double-page printing is slow Only economical with XL cartridges

Canon may be better known for its award-winning compact and digital SLR cameras, but it’s also a well-established manufacturer of printers for the office and the home.

Canon is one of the main home printer brands, and the Pixma TS7450 is an excellent value proposition for home workers and families. Despite being very much an entry-level device, it’s versatile, combining the functions of an office scanner and copier as well as a standard colour printer.

First released in October 2020, the Canon Pixma TS7450 remains a solid value option. Running off of two cartridges – black and tri-colour, i.e. cyan, magenta, and yellow – means that it’s easy to keep the Canon Pixma TS7450 topped up. How does the Canon Pixma TS7450 perform in the real world, and is it suitable for home office use in 2021?

Read on for our in-depth review of the Canon Pixma TS745.

Canon Pixma TS7450 review: summary

Price: £79.99

Key features:

Works with PG-560, PG-560XL, CL-561 and CL-561XL cartridges

All-in-one colour printer, scanner and copier

Prints on plain and glossy paper

Able to print and copy two sides of the same sheet

Up to A4 size paper

Works with Wi-Fi

Pros:

Excellent overall print quality

Fast printing and scanning speeds

Reasonably cheap to run

Cons:

Photos need to be printed on glossy paper

Double-page printing is slow

Only economical with XL cartridges

What is the Canon Pixma TS7450?

The Canon Pixma TS7450 is an all-in-one colour printer, scanner, and copier priced under the £100 mark.

It’s an entry-level all-in-one aimed at families, students, or anyone who wants a multi-function printer.

Capable of printing on plain paper and glossies, the Canon Pixma TS7450 is a versatile machine. It can scan and print paper up to A4 in size and print on A5, B5, and the ANSI Letter-sized sheets. The ability to print and copy two sides of the same sheet will appeal to anyone putting together a physical newsletter, programme, pamphlet or exercise book. Or, if you mainly want a colour printer that can scan the occasional document, like a passport, then the Canon Pixma TS7450 will suit. It’s reasonably cheap to run, too.

Like most modern home printers, the Canon Pixma TS7450 can also receive print requests over Wi-Fi, either from a laptop or desktop PC or an iPhone or Android smartphone.

What does the Canon Pixma TS7450 do?

Here is a run-down of all of the Canon Pixma TS7450’s specs:

Ink type: Cartridge (PG-560, PG-560XL, CL-561, CL-561XL)

Cartridge (PG-560, PG-560XL, CL-561, CL-561XL) Cost per page: 9p / 6-7p

9p / 6-7p Print resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi

Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Scanner resolution: Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi

Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi Print speed: 12.17ppm

12.17ppm Paper tray capacity: 200 (100 x 2) plain / 20 photo

200 (100 x 2) plain / 20 photo OS: Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android

Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android Dimensions: 206 x 403 x 364mm

206 x 403 x 364mm Weight: 8.2kg

How much is the Canon Pixma TS7450?

Canon lists £79.99 as the RRP for the Canon Pixma TS7450.

Argos has exclusive rights to sell the black Canon Pixma TS7450. It’s now back in stock, having been unavailable for a while, still priced at £79.99.

Other retailers instead sell a white version, called the Canon Pixma TS7451. Except for the slightly different number and colour, the Canon Pixma TS7451 is the same device, to all intents and purposes.

Currys PC World is currently selling the white Canon Pixma TS7451 for £79.99.

You can pick up the Canon Pixma TS7451 from Amazon and eBay, too, although it was priced slightly dearer at £115 from both vendors at the time of writing.

How fast is the Canon Pixma TS7450?

The Canon Pixma TS7450 prints large documents quickly, delivering 20 pages of text in around a minute and a half. It’s a little slower to produce single pages of text, graphics, or photos – but still not what you’d call slow.

Text and images are scanned at around 15 and 20 seconds respectively, and the Canon Pixma TS7450 is quick to copy documents and pictures, too, producing copies of both at around 23 and 27 seconds.

Double-sided printing takes a little longer to finish, largely because of the time it takes for the TS7450 to print on one side, draw the sheet back in, and start printing on the other side.

Canon Pixma TS7450 speed test – text and graphics

Canon Pixma TS7450 speed test – photos

Canon Pixma TS7450 speed test – scanning and copying

Canon Pixma TS7450 print quality

The print quality of text, graphics and photos is very high on the Canon Pixma TS7450 – depending on the media you use.

Even on Normal print quality, fonts look laser-sharp, with crisp, distinct serifs and legs standing out from the page with virtually no bleed. The Canon Pixma TS7450 really likes to pump the ink out, though, so be sure to allow a few seconds for pages to dry before taking them off of the out-tray.

While bar graphs and pie charts, and indeed any flat colour printed on plain paper looks similarly good, photos printed on plain A4 are not that great, as colours tend to look muted and flat. Fortunately, photos printed on photo paper look pretty stunning — you could maybe print some ‘dry runs’ of your holiday snaps on plain paper before printing a final, finished article on glossy A4.

Canon Pixma TS7450 running costs

The Canon Pixma TS7450 is fairly cheap to run – costs are about the norm for a printer of this kind.

As is always the case, the bigger, more expensive cartridges work out to be far better value for money than the standard-sized ones, so if you can pick up both the Canon PG-560XL and the Canon CL-561XL as part of a bundle deal, you’ll make big savings.

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for each type of cartridge, as well as how far each one will go. Prices are taken from Canon’s UK site:

Canon Pixma TS7450 ease of use

Setting up the Canon Pixma TS7450 is straightforward, but the mobile apps aren’t always the easiest to navigate.

Cartridges are easy to install and replace, thanks to spring-loaded cartridge locks and the rather heavy lid held open by a sturdy slow-close mechanism. Once the ink cartridges are in, the Pixma TS7450 will then print out a couple of test pages.

After that, you’ll be able to connect the Pixma TS7450 to your home Wi-Fi network, which you’ll need to do to send print requests from your phones and laptops wirelessly.

Unfortunately, this is a bit of a pain because the 1.4-inch control panel isn’t touch-sensitive, so inputting your Wi-Fi network password can take a while. However, once that’s done, you can then start telling the Pixma TS7450 to print your documents, photos, and selfies.

There are quite a few Canon apps at your disposal, but the ones you’ll likely use the most are Canon Print Inkjet/Selphy app (iOS, Android) and Canon Easy-PrintPhoto Editor app (iOS, Android).

These are best suited to printing documents and photos, respectively.

Canon Print Inkjet/Selphy is a fairly standard printer app. You can print documents stored locally on your phone or print documents saved in cloud lockers, including Apple iCloud, Dropbox, Evernote, and Google Drive.

The app also lets you scan and copy documents remotely and see how much ink is left in the tank, although not all printer features, like auto duplexing, are available on the mobile apps – stick to a desktop machine if you want to do that.

Canon Easy-PrintPhoto Editor lets you tinker with your snaps and selfies and make use of templates for fun things like greetings cards and calendars, as well as more practical things like business cards and passport photos.

There’s also Canon Creative Park, which is packed with fun and creative printable ideas, including nets for cute paper animals, rosettes, bookmarks, and party invitations. These are free to download, but you’ll need to create a Canon ID account to use this app.

Windows desktop and laptop users will need to download drivers from Canon’s site to complete set-up.

As the Canon Pixma TS7450 supports Apple AirPrint, Mac users don’t have to install any additional software. Once it’s connected to your home Wi-Fi network, just head to System Preferences, Printers & Scanners on your Mac, and add it to your list of devices as you normally would.

Our verdict: Should you buy the Canon Pixma TS7450?

The Canon Pixma TS7450 is a flexible and versatile all-in-one colour printer that produces good, high-quality documents, graphics, and photos at a reasonable speed. Copying and scanning speeds are good, too, although it’s slow at running off double-sided prints, and unless you fork out for the XL-sided cartridges, it’s not super economical to run.

Rating:

Speed: 4/5

Print quality: 4.5/5

Cost to run: 3/5

Ease of use: 4.5/5

Overall rating: 4/5

Where to buy the Canon Pixma TS7450

