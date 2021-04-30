The Epson EcoTank ET-2750 is expensive to buy, but running costs are extremely low and print speed is good.

Epson is one of the world’s oldest manufacturers of printing equipment, and like Canon, it is a Japanese company that’s perhaps best known for producing home and office printers and scanners.

The Epson EcoTank ET-2750 is one of the latest EcoTank colour printers from Epson, which, unlike most home printers that use cartridges, uses ink drawn from bottled refills.

The main attraction to this from a customer’s perspective is that compared with cartridges, bottled ink goes a lot further, while a typical cartridge will offer you hundreds of pages’ worth of ink, a set of EcoTank bottles will give you enough ink for thousands of pages.

For buyers in busy homes or home office workers who will be running off hundreds of copies of documents, presentations, and copies of photos for portfolios every month, the economics of an EcoTank-based printer are hard to argue with.

Cheap running costs aside, what else does the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 have to offer? It’s a colour printer that’s also capable of scanning documents. There’s no automatic document feeder (ADF), so you can’t use it as a photocopier.

You can connect the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 to your home Wi-Fi network for wireless printing via your desktop devices or your phones, through the Epson iPrint app, or if you prefer a wired connection, there’s a USB port as well.

In our full review of the Epson EcoTank ET-2750, we go to town on all of its key features and weigh those up with the buying price and that low, low running cost before delivering our final verdict.

Epson EcoTank ET-2750 review: summary

Price: £349.99 (often available around £259.99)

Key features:

Works with EcoTank 102, Pigment Black, Cyan, Magenta and Yellow bottles

Printer and scanner

Prints on plain and glossy paper

Duplex printing

Works with Wi-Fi

Pros:

Incredibly cheap to run

Simple set up process

Good overall speed and quality

Cons:

High upfront cost

No automatic document feeder

What is the Epson EcoTank ET-2750?

The Epson EcoTank ET-2750 is a colour printer and scanner priced at £349.99.

While that’s a lot more than most home office printers tested recently, Epson argues that the savings you’d make by using bottled ink instead of cartridges mean that the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 will eventually pay for itself.

In addition to being very cheap to run, the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 is also flexible, allowing for documents and photos to be printed from a Windows or Mac OS desktop or laptop, an iOS or Android phone or tablet or straight from an SD card.

Capable of printing on plain paper as well as photo paper, it’s ideal for running off multiple copies of contracts, homework, essays, and dissertations, as well as photos on high-quality glossy paper. It’s also capable of printing on two sides of the same sheet (aka duplex printing), so it’s ideal for printing off copies of multi-page contracts, too.

The only feature the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 lacks compared with most other all-in-one printers is an automatic document feeder (ADF). You could, of course, manually scan each page of something individually, but if producing photocopies of multi-page documents is something that you need your printer to be able to do regularly, then the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 perhaps isn’t for you.

What does the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 do?

Here are the main specifications for the Epson EcoTank ET-2750:

Ink type: Bottles (EcoTank 102, Pigment Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow)

Bottles (EcoTank 102, Pigment Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow) Cost per page: 0.01p

0.01p Print resolution: Up to 5760 x 1440 DPI

Up to 5760 x 1440 DPI Scanner resolution: Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi

Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi Print speed: 10.21ppm

10.21ppm Paper tray capacity: 100 plain A4 / 20 glossy A4

100 plain A4 / 20 glossy A4 OS: Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android

Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android Dimensions: 187 x 375‎ x 347 mm

187 x 375‎ x 347 mm Weight: 5.5kg

How much is the Epson EcoTank ET-2750?

Epson lists the RRP of the EcoTank ET-2750 at £349.99, but thankfully most places are currently selling it for £259.99.

You can get an Epson EcoTank ET-2750 from Argos for £259.99 with the option to add 3 years of breakdown cover for £59.99. John Lewis also sells the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 for £299.99 with a 2-year guarantee included.

If you want to buy the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 outright with no extras, Amazon has stock and sells it for £259.99.

Ryman and Cartridge People also sell the Epson EcoTank ET-2750, but both retailers were out of stock at the time of writing.

How fast is the Epson EcoTank ET-2750?

Like the Epson XP-7100, the ET-2750 is fast, one of the faster home printers we’ve tested, producing plain text print-outs, documents with a mixture of text and graphics, and presentations quickly.

It’s not quite as quick to produce photos at the XP-7100, as it takes almost five minutes to print a photo on A4 glossy paper. Printing on plain A4, however, takes just under a minute.

Double-sided printing is fast, taking four and a half minutes to print on both sides of 10 sheets – although that’s not as fast as the HP Envy Pro 6420 in this regard, which does the same in under three.

It’s quick to scan and copy, with scans of documents and photos taking roughly 25 seconds and copying and printing taking approximately 30 seconds.

Epson EcoTank ET-2750 speed test – text and graphics

Epson EcoTank ET-2750 speed test – photos

Epson EcoTank ET-2750 speed test – scanning and copying

Epson EcoTank ET-2750 print quality

The text, graphics, and photos produced by the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 are generally good, if variable, quality.

Text is good, graphics are OK, but fonts and colours look muted and dull on Normal quality – crank everything up to Best for, well, the best results.

Photos printed on plain paper similarly look a bit drab, but photos printed on high quality look incredibly vibrant, with natural skin tones, clothes, and artificial colours positively glowing as photos emerge from the printer. If anything, they may even be a little too vibrant for some tastes – adjust your final shots in Photoshop (or the picture editing software of your choice) before hitting the Print button.

Only on one occasion did we encounter any smudging and bleeding, which was right at the end of a long 20-page print run, and even then, it was only slight. Images with high levels of contrast will be heavy with ink, so be careful when handling pictures as they come off.

Epson EcoTank ET-2750 running costs

Running costs of the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 are extremely low – the individual cost per page works out to be less than a penny – thanks to the thousands of pages’ worth that can be eked out of a single bottle.

This is arguably the key selling point of the ET-2750, and indeed any printer from Epson’s EcoTank range.

Bottles only come in one size – Epson 102 – and the most expensive bottle, the black bottle, is priced at £13.99, while colour ink bottles cost £8.49.

While this means that replacing everything may appear more expensive upfront (£39.46 for a full set) than replacing ink for a typical two cartridge printer, it’s less wasteful this way, as you only have to buy what you need. Chances are, you’ll be replacing the black ink tank more often than any of the colours – because it’s used for everything – of the Epson ET-2750’s four discrete ink tanks, the black ink chamber is the largest for this reason.

For the sake of comparison, here is how much all those bottles cost and how far you can expect your money to go:

As you can see, the cost per page here is ridiculously cheap. Consider that a typical cartridge will give you something in the region of 100 pages’ worth of ink for around £10, which is roughly equivalent to 10p per page. The cost per page, worked out here by dividing the price of an Epson 102 ink bottle by the stated yield, is so low, it’s not even a whole figure.

The flipside, of course, is the high entry fee you’re required to pay for the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 in the first place. If you don’t have £260-£300 to drop on a printer upfront, the potential cost savings are moot. However, if you are a high volume user, or live with people who will be printing hundreds of pages regularly, the eventual savings you’ll make here will be worth it.

If you wanted to save even more money, you could also buy an EcoTank Unlimited Printing voucher. Costing £59.99, this gives you unlimited ink for up to two years. Like HP’s Instant Ink plans, this offer sees refills automatically posted out to you as and when you need them.

Epson EcoTank ET-2750 ease of use

The Epson EcoTank ET-2750 is reasonably lightweight at 5.5kg, so it’s easy to shift about on your desk, and measuring 187 x 375‎ x 347mm, it doesn’t take up a lot of room. All papers are loaded in at the back, and the adjustable guide clips make it easy to line everything up.

Refilling the ink tanks is simplicity itself. The nozzles on the bottles are designed so that they can be slotted neatly into the printer and left to stand vertically, with the ink draining directly into the tank. No careful pouring or steady hands required – just lift up the middle section of the ET-2750, flip open the tank covers, unscrew the bottle cap, slot the bottle in, and let gravity do the rest. Once done, you’re ready to continue setting the printer up.

The Epson EcoTank ET-2750 features a dedicated control panel with a 1.45-inch colour LCD display on the front, which makes doing things like setting the printer up, checking ink levels, running alignment tests and cleaning cycles a breeze.

Once you’ve connected the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 to your Wi-Fi network, there are a number of apps and services at your disposal.

The Epson iPrint apps for iOS and Android are simple and straightforward and are best used for printing documents and photos stored on your phone. There’s also a Print From Cloud feature that’ll let you print files stored in Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Evernote, Box, and DropBox.

Printing documents and photos from your Mac via Wi-Fi on the ET-2750 is easy too – as it supports Apple AirPrint, all you’ll need to do is select the device as it appears in Printers & Scanners, under System Preferences. At the most, you may need to restart your machine. Windows users can install drivers directly from the supplied CD, or if you don’t have an optical drive on your machine, download them from Epson’s site. Windows and Mac users can also make use of Epson Connect, which will let you print emails.

Our verdict: Should you buy the Epson EcoTank ET-2750?

The Epson EcoTank ET-2750 boasts good print quality and speed. It’s very easy to use and set up, capable of printing and scanning quickly, and the super-low running costs make this a very attractive buy. The only real drawbacks here are that high initial cost, which will put off buyers on a budget, and the fact that there’s no auto document feeder.

Rating:

Speed: 4.5/5

Print quality: 4/5

Cost to run: 5/5

Ease of use: 4.5/5

Overall rating: 4.4/5

Where to buy the Epson EcoTank ET-2750

