Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip 5G: should you upgrade and which Samsung phone should you buy?
Thinking about getting a foldable phone? We compare Samsung's two Galaxy Z Flip models.
Unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in August, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the brand’s most affordable foldable phone yet. But, how does it compare to its predecessor?
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks almost identical to the older Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, with the exception of a new, bigger cover display and more colour options.
So, what are the differences between the two Z Flip models, and is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 worth spending your money on?
Here is our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Z Flip 5G guide as we compare specs, including features, camera, display and price.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip: key differences at a glance
- The cover display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is four times bigger
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is water-resistant with an IPX8 rating
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is considerably cheaper at £949
- The ‘Armor Aluminium’ hinge on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is 10% more durable than that on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, compared to the 60Hz refresh rate of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip: in detail
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip: specs and features
You’ll never need a tripod when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Both phones can be sat on a table for hands-free photos or for watching videos on your commute. Flex Play will also split your screen so that you can view your video on the top half and have volume/play/pause controls on the bottom.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has both a fingerprint scanner and face recognition as security measures.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip: price
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G costs £949 for the 128GB model and £999 for the 256GB option.
In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G was only available as a 256GB model and had an RRP of £1,229.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip: battery life
Due to the foldable nature of the Z Flip models, Samsung is somewhat limited in its battery capacity. Both models tend to have a battery life of about 10 hours.
This isn’t terrible, but you’re not going to have much battery to spare after a busy day. Therefore, remembering your charger on the go is essential.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip: camera
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has three cameras; two rear and one on the main display. The one at the top of the 6.7-inch display is a 10MP selfie camera. At the rear, you’ll find two 12MP cameras that capture 4K video.
This is very similar to its predecessor. The cameras in the Galaxy Z Flip could also shoot in 4K, and the front camera is also 10MP. However, Gorilla Glass with DX covering the rear camera is a new addition for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip: display
The main difference between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the older Z Flip 5G is the cover display. The cover display on the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is four times bigger. This display is now 1.9 inches and can be used for Samsung Pay.
The main display remains the same size at 6.7 inches but is now a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and has a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a significant step up from the 60Hz refresh rate of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip: 5G capability and connectivity
Both the Galaxy Z Flip models offer 5G connectivity. This is the same across the Galaxy Z series as the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also 5G-ready.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip: design
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in a total of seven colours, including cream, lavender, green and pink. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is currently available in just two; mystic grey and mystic bronze.
It isn’t only the colour options where we’ve seen improvements. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 also has a new ‘Armor Aluminium’ hinge that is 10% more durable than in the previous generation.
Samsung has worked hard to make the foldable phone more practical for every day, and the third iteration is also IPX8-rated water-resistant.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Flip: which phone should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is the brand’s most accessible foldable phone yet. At £949, the new foldable phone just slips under that £1,000 mark. Despite the new price, it has a number of features that are an improvement on the Z Flip 5G. These include being IPX8-rated water-resistant, a new, more durable protective film and a cover display that is four times. If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of foldable phones, there is no better choice than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.
