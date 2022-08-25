Honor 70 UK release date, specs, features and how to buy

Essentially, this phone is the successor to the Honor 50, which we found reasonably impressive in testing and earned 3.8 stars in our full Honor 50 review . We loved its display and design but found it fell short in other areas, lacking an IPX rating and feeling a little counter-intuitive to use at times, when compared with competitors from Samsung, Apple and Google. There was an Honor 60, but it didn't receive a full UK release date.

The all-new Honor 70 is a distinctive mid-range smartphone with a slim, sleek look and some appealing features. Following its launch today, we're taking a look at all the key info including pricing, specs and when you'll be able to get your hands on one.

Will the new Honor mid-ranger fix the mistakes of the 50? We're currently testing the phone to find out. For now, let's take a look at what we should expect from the phone in terms of specs, pricing and release date.

Honor 70 release date

The Honor 70 was launched in the UK today, 25th August, with pre-orders starting tomorrow and a full general sale coming very soon. You'll be able to pick up the Honor 70 on 2nd September at a range of UK retailers.

How much does the Honor 70 cost?

The Honor 70 is landing firmly in the mid-range market, launching at a £479.99 price-point for the 128GB version, or £529.99 for the 256GB version.

That pitches it at a slightly higher price than the impressive £399 Google Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy A53, but less than the standard Google Pixel 6's RRP.

Honor 70: Camera, specs and features

The dual camera set-up on the reverse of the Honor 70 offers a 54MP main camera supported by a 50MP ultra-wide and macro camera. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera too.

We can't wait to get hands-on with the camera and test it for ourselves, having recently received an Honor 70 handset to try out. We'll be updating you with a full verdict soon.

Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G processor which Honor says is "capable of handling heavy-duty tasks". We'll be giving this an in-depth test, too.

The battery is pleasingly large as well. With a 4800mAh capacity, we don't expect the Honor 70 to be running low on juice easily. Add to that the 66W SuperCharge charger included with the phone — which Honor says can charge the phone to 60 per cent in just 20 minutes — and the battery offering looks promising.

The Honor 70 packs 8GB of RAM and is available with either 128GB of storage for £479.99 or 256GB of storage for £529.99.

Honor 70: Display and design

As with the Honor 50, this Honor mid-ranger looks quite sleek. We like the double camera array on the reverse and visually it's more subtle than some of the huge camera arrays currently on the market. Honor's own Magic 4 is a prime example. Take a look at our full Honor Magic 4 Pro review for more on that.

How to buy the Honor 70

If you buy the Honor 70 within the presale window, from 26th August - 16th September, you'll also get a free pair of Honor Earbuds 3 Pro.

You can pre-order the Honor 70 using the links below as soon as pre-orders go live.

For the latest news, reviews, and deals, check out our Technology section