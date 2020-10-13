Get 30 per cent off Sony headphones and speakers with Amazon Prime Day

The music industry may be turning its back on CDs in favour of streaming – including Amazon Music which is now 99p for four months – but there’ll always be a need for speakers and headphones.

Advertisement

So whether you’re hoping to connect your Echo to a new speaker, want something old-fashioned over a new-fangled smart speaker or need headphones to go with one of the upcoming 2020 phones, this deal could be for you.

In one of the best deals during this year’s Amazon Prime Day, Amazon is offering a whopping 30 per cent off Sony speakers and headphones – which really could mean a huge saving once it comes to the higher-end audio equipment.

Bear in mind that Prime Day deals are, however, for Prime members only. If you want to participate in this Sony promotion you can sign up for Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial.

Get 30 per cent off Sony headphones

Up to 53 per cent off Sony WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

With a whopping 35 hours of battery, AI noise cancellation, and compatibility with Google, Siri, and Alexa, these are some seriously smart headphones. They also come with an audio cable for the rare occasions they run out of charge.

36 per cent off Sony WH-H910N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with Mic

Available in an entire rainbow of colours, the Sony WH-H910N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones boast 35 hours of battery life, compatibility with virtual assistants and touch controls – for easily lowering the volume for conversations.

46 per cent off Sony WI-C310 Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Mic

With 15 hours of battery and hands-free calling, you don’t need to pay a high price for premium sound. It has fast charging too – 1o minutes of charge will give you an hour of music playback.

25 per cent off Sony WF-SP800N Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones

With 18 hours of battery life when combined with the case, water and dust resistance and noise cancellation technology, the Sony WF-SP800N has all the makings of premium wireless earbuds. It has a built-in microphone too – perfect for phone calls and virtual assistants.

Get 30 per cent off Sony speakers

50 per cent off Sony Srs-XB12 Compact and Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker

Unlike most portable speakers, this Sony Srs-XB12 incorporates extra bass technology to ensure you can really feel the music wherever you go. The compact and lightweight speaker can last 16 hours until it needs a charge and is waterproof, dustproof, sandproof and mudproof – so proof against pretty much everything.

Other speakers on offer include:

Get 30 per cent off Sony Walkmans

31 per cent off Sony Nw-A105 16GB Walkman Hi-Res Portable Digital Music Player

Yes, Walkmans are still going – and are more high tech than ever with this new Android touchscreen edition. With wi-fi and app support,26 hours of battery and 16GB of storage with an expandable microSD slot, the Walkman has firmly entered the 21st century.

28 per cent off Sony NW-A55L 16GB Walkman Hi-Res Portable Digital Music Player

For those purely after a good old fashioned MP3 player without newfangled applications, the NW-A55L boasts 45 hours of music playback, Bluetooth technology for wireless listening and 16GB of storage with support for microSD cards.

What other Prime Day audio deals are there?

We’re being absolutely spoilt by all the Prime Day audio deals – selected Bose speakers and headphones are getting a 30 per cent discount too.

There are, of course, offers on Amazon devices including the Echo, which can connect to certain Sony speakers via Bluetooth for voice control. You can find out more with our Echo vs Alexa guide, and get the most from Amazon’s smart speaker with our list of best Echo accessories.

To add an Alexa-powered screen for hands-free voice calls and video streaming, there are also several Echo Show deals including the impressive Echo Show 8.

There’s also 40 per cent off Panasonic audio, and a whopping 50% off Sennheiser headphones too.

Advertisement

For our pick of the finest discounts currently available, head to our Amazon Prime Day page.