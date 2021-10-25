Samsung Week 2021: What to expect and best deals from Samsung’s mega sales event

There’s a lot of noise about seasonal sales at this time of year, but Samsung is cutting through it with a huge sales event of its own – Samsung Week is a week-long savings extravaganza with great discounts on a range of top Samsung products.

Samsung is a dominant force in consumer tech right now, so the opportunity to save on a huge range of mobile Samsung products isn’t one to be missed. Samsung Week gives customers amazing discounts direct from Samsung, cutting out the middleman and helping you to save.

Smartwatches, earbuds, tablets and more top-rated mobile devices will all be on sale throughout the week, so there’s something to look forward to for everyone.

Read on to find out how you could save money on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Buds, or even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

When is Samsung Week?

Samsung Week began on the 25th October 2021. It’s a great chance to make savings on your favourite Samsung products so keep your eyes peeled on this page and Samsung’s website for the latest and greatest deals.

Check back in with Samsung’s website in November too. As Black Friday 2021 approaches a few new deals are likely to become available.

What is Samsung Week?

Samsung Week is a huge sale offering discounts on a wide range of Samsung’s powerful mobile devices. If you’ve been tempted to upgrade your smartphone, tablet or smartwatch, now might be the time to do it.

For one week only, Samsung offers price-saving deals across its most popular products – and, that includes the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It’s not only discounts, either. The premium smartphone brand is also giving you the chance to claim a free Harman Kardon speaker with selected smartphone purchases.

What products will be discounted on Samsung Week?

A wide selection of products from Samsung, which includes smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and TVs, will be included in Samsung Week.

Some of the deals coming up during Samsung Week will only be available for a limited amount of time during the week itself, while others will run for the whole seven days, so it pays to check back on the site and stay up to date with the latest deals if you’re contemplating a purchase.

Take a look at the section below for a round-up of the early contenders for deal of the week.

Best Samsung Week deals right now

Here are a couple of our favourite Samsung Week deals so far. There are lots more on the site though, so be sure to go and have a look for yourself.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with free Harman Kardon speaker

If you’re in the market for a state of the art foldable and you’re looking for a good deal, look no further. This Samsung Week anyone who picks up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also get a Harman Kardon speaker completely free of charge. They make a great pair too – you’ll be able to beam your favourite music apps from the Z Fold 3 onto the speaker, which is easy-to-use and sounds great.

However, this deal will only be available during one 48-hour period of Samsung Week, so stay alert!

Samsung Galaxy S21 – Exclusive deals and a free Harman Kardon speaker

Samsung is offering its high-performing Galaxy S21 phone at a special discounted price during Samsung Week. Use the Code SWS21OFFER at checkout to make big savings. Plus, anyone who buys a Samsung Galaxy S21 during the sales event will receive an amazing Harman Kardon speaker completely free.

The S21 is a fantastic all-rounder with a great camera and a fantastic user experience – here’s your chance to get one for less.

20% off when you buy two or more products

If you’re tempted by more than one of these products, there is a deal for you, too. You can celebrate Samsung Week with 20% off your order when you buy two or more tablets, smartphones, smartwatches or Buds.

This is a great opportunity to add to any Samsung devices you already own as all the products work within the same eco-system. In other words, they are designed to work seamlessly with each other.

How to find discounts during Samsung Week 2021

Some sales can be a little complex and leave you endlessly traversing the web in order to shop around. Samsung Week is simple in that the whole sale will take place directly via Samsung.

We’ve picked out just a few deals that we think are worth your time but there’s plenty more on offer. Take a look at the website for more details on what savings will be available.

