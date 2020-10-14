You can get the Samsung Galaxy A90 for over £250 less this Prime Day

As predicted, we’re seeing lots of opportunities to make huge savings on tech giant Samsung and its smartphones this Prime Day, a good six weeks ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Rearranged from its usual calendar slot in July, Amazon has dropped thousands of deals this Amazon Prime Day across everything from its smart home devices including its Echo smart speakers to Apple tech.

Samsung’s flagship models including the Samsung S20 and the Galaxy Note10 Lite have seen price cuts along with a host of mid-range models, so there’s plenty of choice across Samsung’s roster of devices.

Remember, Prime Day deals are only available to those with an Prime subscription, but that does include those signed up to a 30-day free trial or with an Prime Student membership.

Save £250 on Samsung Galaxy A90 5G – was £669, now £409.97

This 5G phone has a 6.7-Inch display and a triple-rear camera. It also boasts a 32MP front camera with Selfie Focus, as well as being fast charging and great for gamers.

More Samsung Prime Day deals on smartphones

For those on the lookout for a new phone or wanting to replace their current Samsung model, we’ve found the very best Samsung smartphone deals to get your hands on across this year’s Amazon Prime Day, taking place across the 13th-14th October.

Save 22 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy A41, was £269, now £209

If you’re happy to forgo some of the higher-spec features of Samsung’s latest models, the saving on the A41 makes it a slightly more affordable smartphone choice. Don’t worry, there are still three rear cameras to choose from and a 25MP front option for taking high-res selfies. Its fingerprint scanner is a nice security touch.

Save 15 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, was £364, now £429

Released in December last year as part of Samsung’s A series, the A51 is a 5G compatible Android model with a quad camera and 48MP main lens, designed to help you take “pro-grade shots with a tap”. This extends to its video features and Super Steady Mode, optional for crisping up the clarity of fast-moving action with minimal blur. At 6.5in, it’s Super AMOLED Infinity screen is a touch smaller than models like the S10.

Save 19 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy S20 – was £799, now £649

One of the best phones on the market right now, this is the chance to save almost £150 on Samsung’s flagship mobile the S20, previously £799. It boasts a stunning 120hz display on its 6.2in screen, 5G support plus 8GB RAM. Camera wise, there’s a 64 MP rear camera and a 10MP version at the front.

Save 37 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Single-SIM 256 GB, was £1099, now £689.49

Since the launch of its successor, the Samsung S10 has gotten some good price drops and you can shop with confidence in the fact that this whopping £409.51 saving is the best price at Amazon this year. Its Infinity-O screen 6.7in display is designed to offer a high definition cinematic experience. And its cameras are where it really shines, boasting six to choose from – two at the front and four at the back. One of which is the new 3D Depth camera designed to improve live focus video.

Save 25 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, was £579, now £434

The S10 Lite is the slightly more affordable version of the Samsung S10, although it still boasts the same 6.7” Infinity-O display. Its price across Amazon Prime Day offers a saving of £145, with which you get a 12MP Ultra Wide, 48MP Steady, and 5MP Macro rear camera. Choose from Samsung’s prism colour range of white, black, and blue.

Save 22 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy A21s, was £179, now £139

The option to expand the memory of your phone with a micro SD can sometimes seem like a retro feature compared to those of newer models, but we like it and it’s a good selling point of the A21. So is the price, now £139 down from £179 at Amazon over the Prime Day event. Quad rear cameras are at the lower end of Samsung’s camera resolution spectrum but an Android V10.0 operating system powers all so the phone certainly has oomph.

Save 18 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy M31, was £245, now £200

This is a Samsung smartphone deal exclusive to Amazon on the sim-free M31 model. 4K video recording is on its roster of features plus dual SIM capabilities along with that for mobile hotspot. 64GB of memory is part of the offer here, plus a fingerprint sensor for added security. You have a choice between red and blue editions.

Save £51 on the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite, was £529, now £478

Despite having been launched later than the rest of the Note range, the Samsung Galaxy Note10’s little sibling is a Jack of all trades model for a Lite price. It actually boasts the Note10’s biggest battery and the model’s signature S Pen, which tracks and transcribes handwriting into notes on the device’s 6.7in screen . This is a Sim Free model is available in Aura Black.

Save £200 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 120GB, was £799, now £599

Samsung

PowerShare is one of those features that you can ignore in normal circumstances and then rely upon when the need presents it. If you’re a Samsung Galaxy watch wearer, simply connect them up to charge together or bring your mate’s back to life wirelessly. Design-wise, this 128GB model is one uninterrupted screen without a home button, allowing for maximum display and boasts what Samsung’s called True Vision camera technology; a trio of rear cameras including ultra-wide and ultra-zoom lenses for capturing scenes as your eyes see them.

To browse more phone deals, see the full range of Samsung smartphones on offer this Prime Day and check out our round up of the best Samsung Android tablet deals and how to get 15% off Samsung laptops.

