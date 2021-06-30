Samsung Galaxy Week deals: Free Harman Kardon speaker offer and £40 off Galaxy Buds+

Samsung may have remained tight-lipped about its upcoming line-up of devices during Mobile World Congress 2021, but it has launched a series of promotions coinciding with the virtual showcase, dubbed “Galaxy Week.”

That’s pretty good news if you are currently shopping for some of the products in its ever-growing Galaxy range – including the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the Galaxy S21 Plus. There are now several discounts and freebies available until 7th July.

We fully expect to hear more about the company’s next iteration of the Fold and Flip foldable smartphones later this year, but its existing line-up of devices remain top-tier tech that was well-liked by our expert reviewers after rigorous testing.

So if you are still not sure of what Samsung product is right for you, be sure to read our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review and our guide to the best Samsung phones.

The Galaxy Week offers – only available via the Samsung website – are limited-time discounts, so act fast to avoid missing out. Here are the main offers.

Samsung launches Galaxy Week deals

Galaxy Buds+ headphones now £40 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are discounted from £139 to £99. They offer tap controls, wireless charging and 22 hours of listening time when using the charging case. If the deal runs out on the Samsung site, they are also discounted on Amazon.

Latest deals

Free Harman Kardon speaker worth £179.99 when you buy selected phones, laptops and tablets: Until 7th July, the speaker will be added to your basket for free on a number of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Tab S7 range and more.

Until 7th July, the speaker will be added to your basket for free on a number of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Tab S7 range and more. Free pair of AKG N700 headphones worth £269.99 when purchasing a Galaxy S20 FE 5G or Galaxy A72 smartphone: While the “Fan Edition” is currently sold out on the website, the Galaxy A72 handset is still available from £419. The AKG N700’s are automatically added to your basket when buying.

While the “Fan Edition” is currently sold out on the website, the Galaxy A72 handset is still available from £419. The AKG N700’s are automatically added to your basket when buying. Up to £150 cashback on selected phones, tablets, watches, earbuds and computers: You can currently get £120 cashback when picking up the Galaxy S21+ 5G, £50 cashback when buying the Galaxy A52 5G, £120 cashback on the Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet and £80 cashback on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. There are quite a few selected devices applicable – here’s the full list of devices.

See all of the Samsung Galaxy Week offers

While those are some of the biggest offers available during Galaxy Week, there are still more deals to be had over the 7-day period, including up to £140 off monitors, free rear speakers when you buy a 2021 Q-Series soundbar and 15% off the black Galaxy Buds Pro if you buy any Galaxy S or Galaxy Z series smartphone.

In the market for a new Samsung TV? The massive 85-inch QN95A Neo QLED TV (2021) is now down by £1,000 – from £5,999 to £4,999. You can also save £500 on the 75-inch Q80A QLED (2021), which is down from £2,799 to £2,299.

Samsung was one of the few big tech companies to appear during MWC 2021 in Spain this year – but did not reveal any of its upcoming hardware. That appears to be reserved for its Unpacked event, which is believed to be in August.

Still, that’s not to say there was zero news. Samsung elaborated a little more on its partnership with Google on new wearable software, its focus on mobile security and how its future devices would better communicate with each other.

For a run-down of the showcase, see our Samsung Galaxy Event MWC 2021 page, and we are also compiling the best news from Mobile World Congress 2021.

For a run-down of the showcase, see our Samsung Galaxy Event MWC 2021 page, and we are also compiling the best news from Mobile World Congress 2021.