Best Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order deals available now

While 2021 may not have got off to the best start for most of us, there is a silver lining in the shape of a shiny new smartphone to look forward to.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now available to pre-order (officially released on 29th January) and there are currently some great deals available to get your hands on the new handset.

You can grab 100GB contracts, get cash for trading in your old handset and there are even freebies including ear buds and other smart tech if you pre-order before the device hits the shelves.

The exciting new device is available in a range of colourways, from sleek navy and grey to vibrant red and pink, with three models (Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra) and the storage sizes (128GB, 256GB and 512GB) to choose from.

The smartphone runs on Android 11 and features triple back camera lenses for a range of photography abilities, comes with 5G connectivity and has a flat, iPhone-esque screen design rather than the curved style of previous models.

Being offered for free with the smartphone from Samsung and many retailers are the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Smart Tag as a special pre-order promotion.

The ear buds are in-ear, wireless headphones which promise immersive sound quality when connected to your new S21 phone. The smart tag is a clever, electronic label style device which you attach to valuable or precious possessions (keys, a child’s favourite teddy bear) so that you can track its location from an app.

Together, the additional devices would usually set you back between £188 and £249, meaning you’re getting a lot more bang for your buck if you decide to place an advance order.

Below, we have rounded up some of the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21 models available now, whether you’re looking to buy the device outright or sign up for a new contract.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order deals

When choosing the best deal for you, it is important to check the small print, especially when signing up to a phone contract. Check whether you are signing up to a 12, 18 or 24 month contract or even rolling option.

If you are currently in an existing contract you may also be able to request an upgrade to get the new handset. Alternatively, you may prefer to buy the device outright and add in your own SIM.

Here are some of the best deals available to pre-order the device now, including pay monthly deals and outright buys.

Samsung S21 deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals

