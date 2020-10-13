Accessibility Links

Save up to £25 on Roku streaming sticks this Amazon Prime Day

Don’t miss these mammoth price drops on streaming sticks that offer 4K streaming from Netflix, Disney+ and other services.

After months of rumours and speculation, Amazon Prime Day is finally underway. And while there are some hot Fire Stick deals out there, it’s not just Amazon’s own streaming devices that you’ll find on sale right now – there are three incredible Roku deals available to Prime members.

Save over 40 per cent on the Roku streaming stick this Amazon Prime Day

All three of Roku’s streaming sticks are currently on sale at Amazon. Prime members can pick up the entry-level Roku Express for £17.99 (RRP £29.99), the mid-range Roku Premiere for £27.99 (RRP £39.99) and the higher-end Roku Streaming Stick+ for £34.99 (RRP £59.99).  

Our Roku Premiere review awarded the device a glowing five-star verdict, praising everything from the easy-to-use OS to those crisp 4K image credentials. We were also hugely impressed by the Premiere’s excellent value for money – something that has only got even better with Amazon’s astonishing 30 per cent price drop.

If you’re interested in buying a Roku streamer, we might actually suggest the Streaming Stick+, which costs less than the Premiere’s standard price in the current Prime Day sale. The Stick+ features an additional wi-fi booster that ensures extra-smooth streaming.

On the other hand, if you’re keen to keep your pre-Black Friday spending on a tight leash, and you’re happy without 4K-quality streaming, then the Roku Express is an excellent option. Indeed, if you have an older TV and you’re looking for cheap access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and all the major streaming platforms, the Express is one of the best options out there.

A quick reminder, though: if you want to take advantage of these brilliant offers, then you need be subscribed to Amazon Prime.

For a look at the very best offers available, head to our best Amazon Prime Day deals page. 

