Are today’s Amazon Prime Day tech deals any good? Here are 4 rival sales to compare

Amazon Prime Day is finally here! Across the next 48 hours (Monday 21st June to Tuesday 22nd June), Prime members have exclusive access to quite literally thousands of price drops across every last product type imaginable. In fact, Amazon has promised more than two million deals.

Advertisement

That doesn’t mean they’re all fabulous offers: there’s plenty of filler alongside the killer. Luckily, we’ve been busy scrolling and searching for all the real bargains and compiling them in our best Amazon Prime Day deals page – that’s the place to head to if you want to see the genuinely good Prime Day 2021 deals. Non-Primers may also want to find out more about how to sign up for Amazon Prime for a 30-day free trial.

Are Amazon Prime Day deals any good?

Among those two million deals will be a few genuinely good discounts, along with some weaker offers. A ‘good’ deal is subjective, but our experts will only bring you price drops that we feel are worth your time.

When you’re shopping for tech, we always recommend doing your research and comparing models on the market. Visit our Technology Reviews section to check out our verdict on the latest models and their predecessors – remember, it’s unlikely you’ll see something like the new iPad Pro (2021) on sale, but older models will line the virtual sale shelves.

Using price tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel can also help you spot if a price drop is rare and genuinely an exciting deal or actually something that happens all the time on certain devices. Watch out for those electric toothbrushes – they have a tendency to jump up and down in price.

Another smart deal-hunting tactic during Prime Day is to look further afield, too: a number of rival retailers have rolled out sales to compete with Amazon. Indeed, in some of these sales, you’ll find stronger offers than on Amazon itself, like over at Very, where the 2020 256GB Macbook Air is cheapest at £889. Read on for our pick of the best competing tech sales this Amazon Prime Day.

Best tech sales to rival Amazon Prime Day

Here’s our pick of the best tech sales you’ll find running at the same time as Prime Day. We’ve picked out some of our favourite offers within each sale.

Currys PC World

The biggest rival sale to Prime Day we’ve seen so far, without a doubt, is the ‘Epic Deals’ event that Curry rolled out at the end of last week. There are plenty of incredible price drops across tech products – smart devices, in particular, have seen some spectacular discounts. Right now, you can pick up the Philips Hue Starter Kit with Bridge for 34% less (was £119.99, now £64.99) and the Google Nest Video Doorbell for 33% less (was £209, now £137).

It also seems entirely appropriate in a counter-Prime Day sale that an item to rival Amazon’s Echo Show, the second-generation Google Nest Hub, is also discounted (was £89.99, now £69.99).

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World are owned by the same parent company, so it stands to reason that the Epic Deals banner extends to the sale underway at the phone network right now. And there are plenty of excellent tech deals – we have a feeling these won’t be bested until Black Friday in November.

You’ll find a fantastic iD Mobile data giveaway offer for the iPhone 12 – for £34.99 a month, and £49.99 upfront, the normal 50GB of data is now unlimited. There’s a similar deal on the iPhone 11 too, which ups the data from 50GB to unlimited for £29.99 a month and £29.99 upfront. And since it found a place in our best budget tablet article, we want to flag the great plan available for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which you can get for £9.99 upfront and £16 per month with 5GB of data.

Very

At the end of last week, Very rolled out a Big Tech Weekend sale, and it’s turned into the Very Big Sale. A lot of the tech deals seems to involve the ruthless price-matching with Amazon that we’ve come to expect during major sales periods. But that’s fine with us – particularly if products are no longer in stock at Amazon or if the prices there fluctuate.

Look out for the offers on the Apple Airpods Pro (£187.99) and the Shark NZ801UKT Anti Hair Wrap vacuum cleaner (was £349, now £219) – these are the cheapest prices you’ll find out there. However, the standout tech deal is that on the 2020 256GB Macbook Air, which at £889 is £9 cheaper than at Amazon.

Mobiles.co.uk

While Mobiles.co.uk hasn’t launched an outright sale, the phone provider has some excellent offers across a number of handsets. The upfront cost of the iPhone 12 with 18GB of data has dropped from £209 to £155 upfront, with a monthly cost of £23. You can pick up the iPhone 11 with 30GB of data for £26 per month and £65 upfront, down from £125. You can save a further £20 on both these plans by entering the code DROP20 at the checkout.

There’s also a great offer on the Google Pixel 5 5G with 30GB of data – you can pick it up for £26 a month, with an upfront cost of absolutely nothing. That’s down from £125 – an impressive saving.

Advertisement

Heads up: there will be plenty of deals still to come this Prime Day. Stay up to date with all the latest deals and price drops with our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.