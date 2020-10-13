Save on Ubisoft Games including Assassin’s Creed, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Just Dance 2020

Amazon Prime Day is finally here – and with it has come a whole array of Ubisoft games offers.

In the two-day sale that’s only available for Prime members, a wide selection of games from the much-loved games company have had their prices slashed. Providing you’re signed up to Prime, you’ll find bargains for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games alike.

The standout deal here, by a long sight, is the incredible discount on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition for the Xbox One, with the prices tumbling from £84.99 to just £25.99.

You’ll see some truly enormous savings against the RRP listed on each page, but it’s worth remembering that some of these have seen price cuts before – especially those which are older. Take a look at the best Ubisoft Prime Day deals below.

PS4 Prime Day deals

Assassin’s Creed Origins – RRP £54.99, now £14.39

The 2017 smash – and tenth instalment in the wildly popular Assassin’s creed franchise takes you back to the days of Ancient Egypt.

Buy Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – RRP £34.99, now £18.49

This older game, which is set in Ancient Greece, was originally created for the PS3, but was remastered for the PS4. It’s been hovering around the £25 mark for a while, but has now dropped to £18.49.

Buy Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Limited Edition- RRP £59.99, now £14.99

This online shooter marks the eleventh addition to the Ghost Recon franchise, and takes you into the shadowy world of military contractors in the Pacific Ocean.

Buy Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Limited Edition

Xbox One Prime Day deals

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition – RRP £84.99, now £25.99

The Gold Edition of the same game for the Xbox One features additional missions, adventures and classes.

Buy Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 – RRP £54.99, now £14.29

Doomsday cults, maniacal preachers, civil strife – just in case the real world isn’t already crazy enough for you, Far Cry 5 for the Xbox One is on sale this Prime Day.

Buy Far Cry 5

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Xbox One) – RRP £54.99, now £14.39

Assassin’s Creed Origins is also available for the Xbox One, and is also among the Ubisoft titles on offer right now. Take a look at our list of Assassin’s Creed games ranked worst to best for more info on the franchise.

Buy Assassin’s Creed Origins

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Limited Edition – RRP £59.99, now £8.49

Another Tom Clancy game; another nice little discount. The Division 2 is an action RPG that has players stalking the streets of a Washington DC struggling in the wake of a genetically engineered virus. Cheerful stuff!

Buy Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Limited Edition

Nintendo Switch Prime Day Ubisoft deals

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – RRP £49.99, now £21.99

This collection includes Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue, both with enhanced features for the Switch system.

Buy Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

Just Dance 2020 – RRP £49.99, now £23.49

Staying away from the gym? Get your exercise done at home in the form of dance instead, with this Switch game.

Get Just Dance 2020

Sports Party – RRP £13.99, now £11.89

If you want to get your whole family involved in the games action, take a look at Sports Party. You can play everything from basketball to frisbee in this download-only game.

Get Sports Party

Monopoly (Nintendo Switch) (code in box) – RRP £13.99, now £11.89

Unless your inner tycoon! The console version of the famous board game features a short-play option, and you can even tailor the rules to your own liking.

Get Monopoly

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – RRP £13.99, now £11.89

The legendary Rayman series comes to the Nintendo Switch in the form of Rayman legends, which has been given a 15% price drop in the Prime Day sale.

Get Rayman Legends Definitive Edition

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – RRP £19.99, now £15.79

Everybody’s favourite plumber embarks on an epic journey with his friends the Rabbids in this crossover RPG.

Get Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

