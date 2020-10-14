Best Prime Day deals if you work from home: the offers still in stock

More than ever before, 2020 has been the year for working from home.

Advertisement

It looks like Zoom meetings, downstairs commutes, and work on the sofa could remain the ‘new normal’ for many of us – so now is the perfect time to deck out the home office.

Make use of this Amazon Prime Day to get the latest monitors, printers, and laptops for the professional portion of your house – safe in the knowledge that as a work purchase, there will be no buyer’s remorse at all.

As we’re now on Day Two of Prime Day, you’ve only got a few hours left to snap up a great deal and make your WFH situation all the more comfortable. We’ve already seen a lot of the models we listed yesterday go out of stock, so these deals have definitely proven popular.

A few stand out offers that are still available include £240 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (was £899, now £659), £219.99 off the Acer Predator XB271HUbmiprz gaming monitor RRP of £699.99 (now £480) and £250 off the ASUS ZenBook UX434FLC (was £1,199.99, now £949.99).

Laptops often see some of the best Amazon Prime Day deal – as do Amazon devices if you wish to treat yourself to a less work-oriented purchase…

Prime Day Monitor Deals

Every desktop needs a good monitor to work and with 20 per cent off HP monitors, 20 per cent off Acer monitors and discounts on selected LG monitors, there’s no need to feel guilty about splashing out on a 4K or even ultra-wide display.

20 per cent off HP Monitors

You can’t underestimate the importance of a good monitor for workplace productivity – and these days they come with fancy HD screens and ultraslim designs. Veteran PC manufacturer HP knows how to make a good screen – perfect for a new display or even a second screen:

20 per cent off selected Acer monitors

Yes, many of these are gaming monitors, but for those whose PC doubles up as a gaming system – or just wish to work in high graphical fidelity – then these monitors are more than up to the job:

20 per cent off selected LG monitors

As TV manufacturers also, it is no surprise that LG‘s monitors look fantastic – and boast the latest technology such as 4K and ultra-wide displays. That’s probably why they’ve been selling out so quickly. You can still get your hands on this deal, however:

Prime Day Laptop Deals

Laptops are becoming a key part of daily life and, with £200 off Huawei laptops, 15 per cent off Samsung laptops, and 30 per cent off Asus, there’s plenty of choice:

Up to £200 off Huawei Laptops

Huawei is better known for its popular mobiles and tablets, but it also makes some pretty nifty laptops – which are especially good at connecting to Huawei phones. Like with LG, these proved popular yesterday, but you can still get your hands on this model:

Up to 15 per cent off Samsung Laptops

Is there any tech that Samsung doesn’t make? On top of its mobile, tablet, TV, and smartwatch products, Samsung has expanded on its Galaxy range with laptops – and some rather good ones at that:

Up to 30 per cent off ASUS Laptops

eBay

Asus is well known for its great designs and reasonable prices – prices which just got a whole lot better:

Prime Day Printer Deals

Printers and scanners are getting awfully smart these days, with handheld scanners and printing from mobiles – and now this can all be done with up to 30 per cent off scanners, printer and ink.

Up to 25 per cent off selected Epson and HP Printers, Scanners, and Ink

Whether it’s Wi-Fi printers or portable scanners, Epson has you covered if you’re after a truly modern home office:

Luckily, the deal also extends to ink for frequent printers:

Advertisement

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.