How to pre-order the Google Pixel 7 in the UK

Here's how you can pre-order the phone now in the UK. It goes on general sale 13th October.

Google just unveiled its newest smartphone, the impressive Google Pixel 7, at a New York event that was broadcast around the world. It packs in some interesting tech and mixes Google hardware with Google software for an appealing, seamless experience - at least on paper.

But first off, why would you want to buy the Google Pixel 7? The main reason is Google's recent track record with smartphones. It's impressive! The Pixel 6 Pro currently ranks among the best smartphones out there, so in our eyes and barring any major missteps, the Pixel 7 is likely to take its place in that round-up. Notably, it's powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chip, the successor to the previous generation's Google Tensor which amazed us during testing and powered all of the Pixel 6 phones.

In our full Google Pixel 6 Pro review, our experts commended the phone's quick, slick user experience and the power of the Tensor chip. It's worth emphasising the impact that marrying a Google handset with Google software has. Because almost all non-iPhone smartphones run on versions of Android, an operating system made by Google, it essentially means there's no middle-man.

Even the slickest Samsung and Oppo phones sometimes seem slower when those company's own operating systems are laid over the top of Google's Android OS - but that's not an issue with a Pixel phone.

The Pixel 7 is also one of the most secure phones out there, according to Google. It's the first smartphone to come with a built-in VPN as standard and comes with an impressive range of security settings and features. On top of that, Google has promised a remarkable five years of security updates, which will give the phone an appealingly long lifespan.

Plus, Pixel phones have consistently offered amazing cameras, partly thanks to the impressive image processing provided by the Tensor chip. Remarkably, Google claimed the new smartphone is "the best phone for photography" and — thanks to its accurate skin-tone capture features — "the most inclusive smartphone camera," among other things. The new Pixel 7 carries the G2 Tensor and looks to take that powerful image processing even further. Of course, we can't render a verdict until we've tested this out — and we can't wait to get our hands on the new phone, try it out and provide you with our full verdict.

How much is Google Pixel 7?

Earlier today, Google unveiled the new phone with quite some fanfare and — of course — finally spilled the beans on pricing.

The Pixel 7 starts a £599, with the Pro available at £899. Oddly it's the same price in dollars — $599 and $899 — entirely ignoring the exchange rate.

How to buy Google Pixel 7

Thanks to the weight of Google's brand and the increasing popularity of Google phones (early models struggled until at least the Pixel 3), the new model will be widely available from UK retailers.

Following the unveiling at today's Google event, you can pre-order the phone now using the links below.

Pre-order Google Pixel 7 from £599 at Amazon

Pre-order Google Pixel 7 from £33pcm and £29 up-front [36-month contract] at Vodafone

Pre-order Google Pixel 7 Pro from £849 at Amazon

Pre-order Google Pixel 7 from £65pcm and £30 up-front [24-month contract] at EE

It's also well worth considering the Google Pixel 6, 6a and 6 Pro. They're all tremendous handsets and there are sure to be some good deals on them soon, following the release of their successor.

Buy Google Pixel 6 Pro £849 £693 (save £156 or 18%) at Amazon

Buy Google Pixel 6 Pro £849 £700 (save £100 or 12%) at Currys

Buy Google Pixel 6 £499 at Argos

Buy Google Pixel 6a £399 at John Lewis

