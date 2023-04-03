Logitech are professionals at making you a better professional. According to their research , 12 per cent of adults who use a computer experience pain or discomfort in their fingers, wrist, forearm, hand, shoulder or elbow every day. Logitech aim to reduce this by making your work environment work a bit better through redesigning the electrical items we use every day.

Whether you work from home or in an office, more of us are spending a lot of our time at our computers. Considering the average working week is 40 hours, most of us aren't giving enough consideration to how much our work environment impacts our bodies, and ultimately our health.

The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is designed to fit seamlessly into your working life and comes in a choice of three colours: off-white, graphite and rose.

This mouse connects to your computer or tablet via Bluetooth and can connect with up to three devices at once. Plus, it's easy to switch between your devices by using the button on the mouse's base. It's also made from post-consumer recycled plastic, making it a more sustainable option than many tech items on the market.

Logitech has worked hard to make sure that its ergonomic technology is here to make everyone's life easier. That's why it has also designed a version of the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse specifically for those who are left handed. It's essentially the mirror image of the right-handed version, with the thumb rest and buttons on the opposite side.

It's worth noting that the left-handed option is available in the graphite colourway only.

It might seem like a small thing, but even your mouse can make a big difference to how you work. The average heavy computer user is thought to move their mouse 17 miles (27 kilometres) every year. That's a lot for a little mouse!

Read on for all you need to know about how an ergonomic mouse works and how such a small change can revolutionise the way you work.

What is an ergonomic mouse?

An ergonomic mouse is a computer mouse designed using a data-driven study of people and their working environments. Rather than being the conventional mouse shape, ergonomic mice are designed to be more comfortable for the user by allowing the hand, wrist, arm and shoulder to fall into a more natural position, to make it more comfortable and reduce pain.

What does an ergonomic mouse do?

An ergonomic mouse allows you to rest your hand in a natural position — think the same shape as if you were shaking someone's hand. The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse positions your hand at a 57 degree angle which, through a thorough testing programme, has been found as the optimal angle for reducing discomfort or pain.

The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is specifically designed for those with small- or medium-sized hands. This compact model could be ideal if you always feel like your hand is overstretched. Shop Logitech's full range of ergonomic mice at Currys for models designed for larger hands.

How to use an ergonomic mouse

You use an ergonomic mouse in a very similar way to using a conventional mouse. Having your hand in a different position might take a day or so to get used to, but it quickly becomes intuitive.

When using an ergonomic mouse, you use your whole hand to move the mouse around, your index finger to click and middle finger to right click. Logitech's model has a soft texture grip to rest your hand on, as well as a curved thumb rest for comfort. The smart wheel allows you to scroll quietly and without distractions, which is also helped by the super-quiet clicks.

Why use an ergonomic mouse?

By using the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, you will be sitting in a more comfortable position without even realising it. Through restoring a natural posture not just in your hand but in your entire upper body, you are reducing the muscle activity meaning you're less likely to suffer from any muscle strain.

This will have a positive effect both in the short and long term by making your day to day more comfortable, plus reducing the risk of long-term pain or discomfort caused by your working posture.

How to buy the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse in the UK

The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is available from Currys right now, in both the right- and left-handed options. It comes in graphite for the left-handed version, but if you're right handed, you've got more colours to choose from with it also coming in rose and off-white. The mouse costs £69.99.

