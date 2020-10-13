Get £80 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has arrived and, overnight, we’ve seen thousands of Amazon deals launch on everything from entertainment and gaming to smart home technology. The best part? These are set to continue until midnight on Wednesday 14th October.

Samsung is amongst the tech giants offering price drops across its devices, from 30 per cent off Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 to 20 per cent off Android tablets and 15 per cent off Samsung laptops. And the Samsung Galaxy watch hasn’t been left out of Amazon’s roster of deals.

You can now save 30 per cent on Samsung wearables, which this Amazon Prime Day includes the Galaxy Watch Active2.

What is the Galaxy Watch Active2?

Samsung’s smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid has “military-grade durability” and is designed to be extra light while also offering comprehensive health support. It’s classic design is easily customisable and it comes packed with a whole host of handy features.

Eight sensors on the rear side of the curved design offer real-time tracking of movements, heart rate, sleep and stress. A touch bezel with its curved watch face is a nice contemporary addition.

The device connects on EE and Vodaphone to bring you texts, calls and notifications using the same number and data plan as your phone.

What other smartwatches are on sale for Prime Day?

If you’re looking for more wearable deals, you can also pick up some Fitbit offers this Prime Day. These are a few of the best deals currently live:

For more great tech offers, check out our Amazon Prime Day page.