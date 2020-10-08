Amazon Echo Show 5 goes on sale for its cheapest ever price

Finally, Prime Day has officially been announced for 13th and 14th October – but Amazon isn’t hanging around until then for the deals to start.

One of Amazon’s very own devices, the Echo Show 5, was already reasonably priced – but is now cheaper than ever in this early Prime Day deal.

The Echo Show 5 is part of Amazon’s growing range of smart screens – devices with all the handsfree functionality of Alexa, but with a display allowing you to make video calls, stream video and browse photos with your voice.

It’s impressive tech – now going for an impressive price.

How can I get the Amazon Echo Show 5 deal?

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is available at Amazon now for £44.99 – that’s £30 off the usual price of £79.99.

Unlike the Prime Day deals, however, this saving is available to everyone regardless of Prime membership – there’s no catch, just a good old fashioned deal.

You can also get the discounted Echo Show 5 with some snazzy smart home accessories:

What is the Echo Show 5?

After conquering the smart speaker market with its popular Echo range, Amazon took the next logical step and added a screen to the Alexa-compatible devices.

This Echo/tablet hybrid combines the best of both worlds – either by touchscreen or voice command, you have the speaker capabilities of Alexa and the visual display of a tablet.

Use Alexa’s voice command to listen to music, control your smart home, set alarms, and manage your calendar. Then use the 5.5″ display for video calls, step-by-step recipe guides, watching streaming services such as Prime Video, as a customisable clock, and more.

However, if you’re willing to pay a bit more there are other models available – we praised the Echo Show 8 for its quality screen and fantastic sound, and Amazon recently announced the Echo Show 10 at their annual announcement event. You can see the full list in our best Echo Show deals guide, as well as our list of the best Echo accessories.

For more offers, check out our best Prime Day deals page.