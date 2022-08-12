Samsung held an event earlier this week that saw the brand launch a bundle of new products.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is packed full of features including a 6.2-inch cover screen, which unfolds to reveal a 7.6-inch main screen. It's also IPX8 water resistant and is S-Pen compatible, all of which come at the high price of £1,649.

And while nothing is officially released until later this month, all four products are available to pre-order now.

So to make life easier, and hopefully save you a bit of cash, we've pulled together the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals from UK retailers right now.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at a glance

Here's a quick look at the best offers we've found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as pre-orders go live:

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals on offer when you pre-order today

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Get 12 months free Disney Plus when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung is offering 12 months of Disney Plus free when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. An annual subscription of Disney Plus typically costs £79.90, so that's a great saving.

This offer is valid until 30th September 2022.

Get 12 months free Disney+ when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Up to £580 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 when you trade in an old phone

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 before 25th August 2022 and get up to £580 off when you trade in an older phone.

Samsung has a trade-in calculator to help you work out how much of a discount your device would get you. Samsung allows you to trade in smartphones, tablets and smartwatches from a number of brands including Samsung, Google and OnePlus.

A great way to save a little money and make sure your old phone doesn't end up in landfill.

Up to £580 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 when you trade in an old phone

Get Netflix or 12 months of Disney Plus free when you pre-order at EE

With EE's contracts, the network offers a number of 'smart benefits' including free Netflix and Disney Plus.

Available with pre-orders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the best offer we've seen is unlimited data for £97 a month. That does include a £30 upfront cost but you do get to choose one of the smart benefits.

Get Netflix or BT Sport Ultimate free when you pre-order at EE

Claim a free Note Pack (worth £89.99) when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

One of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is that it is S-Pen compatible. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a silo for the pen so you'll need a case.

Luckily, Samsung seems to have thought of that. The brand is currently offering a free S-Pen, case (which has a slot for the stylus) and charger with every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Note Pack is worth £89.99 and the offer is valid until 31st December 2022.

Claim a free Note Pack (worth £89.99) when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Claim 12 months of Samsung Care+ insurance (worth £109) when you pre-order

For a little bit of reassurance, especially when you're spending over £1,600 on a new phone, Samsung is offering 12 months of its Samsung Care+ insurance for free.

Samsung Care+ covers accidental damage and Samsung-certified repairs. You get two claims per year.

Make sure to claim your policy before 30th September 2022 to take advantage of this deal.

Claim 12 months of Samsung Care+ insurance (worth £109) when you pre-order

Save 25% on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Buds 2 Pro when you pre-order

Want to have the full ecosystem? Samsung is also offering 25% off the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

With the Watch 5 priced at £269, and the Buds 2 Pro at £219, that's a decent saving.

Save 25% on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Buds 2 Pro when you pre-order

Get 20% off SmartTag+ when you buy any Samsung smartphone or tablet

This deal is for anyone with a tendency to leave their belongings lying around. The SmartTag+ is a Bluetooth tracker that allows you to locate lost items via your phone. Now, you can get 20% off the £39.99 tracker when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Get 20% off SmartTag+ when you buy any Samsung smartphone or tablet

Advertisement

For more on Samsung, check out our comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Flip 4 or find the best Samsung QLED TV deals on offer right now.