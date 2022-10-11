Lots of shoppers are calling it 'Prime Day 2' because that's essentially what's on offer. It's another chance to save on a wide range of products on Amazon, and there's an amazing range of phone deals available right now across the site. We've picked out some of the best to help you bag a bargain.

For the first time ever, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is here with phone deals galore. But what exactly is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

With the recent release of the iPhone 14, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Flip 4 and the Google Pixel 7, the predecessors of these highly-rated phones are in for some price slashing. It's great news if you're in the market for a new smartphone.

We've been scanning Amazon and checking in with competitors to find you a great range of phone deals on handsets we love. Our experts have tested most of these phones for themselves too and rank them among the best smartphones going, so you can trust our recommendations.

Read on for the latest and greatest in Prime Early Access phone deals, available today.

Best Prime Early Access phone deals at a glance

Best Prime Early Access phone deals in detail

Save up to £223 on Google Pixel smartphones

Thanks to the recent arrival of the Google Pixel 7 — and the Prime Early Access sale — you can now save a bundle on the whole Pixel 6 range.

Amazingly, the standard Pixel 6 bundled with Pixel Buds A-Series is £223.99 cheaper right now on Amazon.

We've had hands-on time with all three of these phones and rate them highly. The 6a is the budget option and feels a little cheaper, but is still a great handset. It scored four stars in our full Pixel 6a review and was highly-praised for its compact design and slick user experience.

Across the board, these phones are powered by the Google Tensor chip and it makes for a very smooth, powerful smartphone experience. Bringing Google hardware and Google software together is a great partnership for fans of Android phones.

Save £599 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — plus more Samsung deals

Similarly to the Google Pixel succession detailed above, Samsung has just released the fourth generation of its Z Series foldable phones. That leaves the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in less demand. They're both great phones which our experts enjoyed using — and one of the few issues with the handsets was that they were overpriced in some respects. Now, thanks to the Prime Early Access sale, that's less of an issue.

You can save a huge £599 on the Fold 3, which is down from £1,599 to £999. That's the same price as the new model Flip, the Flip 4. So, if you'd like the larger screen of the Fold but don't want to pay the huge price, then you can get it a little more cheaply here.

There are also some cheaper options in the sale from Samsung, including the £249 Samsung Galaxy A53, which didn't feel over-priced when it launched at £399.

Save up to £120 on iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here's another headline-grabbing smartphone that's seeing its price slashed during the Prime Early Access sale — the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

You'll notice the trend here. Last year's phones are seeing discounts because newer models have taken their place. In all of the cases outlined though, these remain fantastic smartphones.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max handsets really stood out for us when we tested them last year, with both grabbing rare five star reviews. Check out our full iPhone 13 Pro Max review for more information.

More Prime Early Access phone deals

There are more great deals beyond those mainstream brands too, with great offerings from Honor, Oppo and more.

Check out the latest deals below, with a chance to save £100 on the Honor Magic 4 Pro, which bagged four stars in our review and packs an amazing 100x zoom camera.

Check out the latest deals below, with a chance to save £100 on the Honor Magic 4 Pro, which bagged four stars in our review and packs an amazing 100x zoom camera.