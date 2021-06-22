10 best Amazon Prime Day deals under £100 that are still live (but hurry!)

Amazon Prime Day is now on its second and final day – so if you were planning on searching for deals, we suggest you don’t wait any longer. Amazon’s annual sale is now in full swing, and there have been price drops on thousands upon thousands of different products.

Advertisement

We’ve seen impressive discounts on all sorts of high-end products. Apple fans should take note of the £60 price drop on the Apple Watch Series 6, which has fallen in price from £409 to £349. There’s also a fantastic Nintendo Switch, Sports Party, Rayman Legends and Monopoly bundle that’s been reduced from £341.96 to £299.99. At an all-time low, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has been reduced by 50% to just 199.99, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus received a rave review from our experts, has been discounted by 15% from £799 to £679.

But you don’t need to spend in the hundreds on Prime Day. Some of the best savings we’ve seen this Prime Day have come from more inexpensive products, many of which are Amazon’s own devices, but this also extends to wearables, video games, memory storage and earbuds.

We’ve picked out our 10 favourite Amazon Prime Day deals that cost less than £100. These aren’t offers we’ve just picked for their savings – because on this list because we know that they’re all smart purchases, and many of them have been tried and tested by our team of tech experts.

For a wider selection of the top offers available right now, take a look at our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, which we’re keeping up-to-date with all the latest live deals that are appearing as the day progresses.

Best Prime Day deals for under £100

Below, you’ll find our pick of the best Prime Days that cost less than £100, which we’ve listed by price.

What’s the deal: A hefty 56% discount on Sandisk’s 128GB micro-SD for the Nintendo Switch console.

Why we choose it: Sandisk has been one of the biggest-selling brands in previous Prime Days, and little wonder when you see the discounts applied to the brand’s range of Nintendo Switch storage cards (the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB are all also on offer). It might not be a glamorous purchase, but it is, however, an out-and-out bargain.

What’s the deal: A half-price offer on Amazon’s mini-sized Echo.

Why we choose it: It’s no surprise to see so many of Amazon’s own devices on offer in the Prime Day sales, but of all the discounts, it’s the latest generation of Echo Dot that really stands out as an A-grade deal. In our expert Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) review, we give praise to the Dot’s sleek build, ease of use, impressive sound quality and value for money. It’s hard to argue with the last point after a 50% price drop.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD | £49.99 £26.99 (save £23 or 46%)

What’s the deal: A 46% discount on one of Amazon’s leading streaming sticks.

Why we choose it: The 4K version of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is currently on offer for £23 less than usual – and that’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. It will set you up with a super-efficient streaming platform where all your apps and service – Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ – will sit in one place. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a 4K TV in order to enjoy this content in Ultra High Definition.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD | £49.99 £26.99 (save £23 or 46%)

What’s the deal: A discount on the Viking edition in the much-loved Assassin’s Creed series from Ubisoft – the 49% price drop extends to the PS4, PS5 and Xbox One editions.

Why we choose it: Here’s what Rob Leane, Gaming Editor at RadioTimes.com, had to say about this offer: “Ubisoft’s Viking-stuffed RPG action game has literally never been cheaper on Amazon. This game was very well received when it launched as a full-price title in late 2020, and it should keep you entertained for at least 30 hours – you could even go for 100 hours if you try to collect everything!”

EarFun Free Pro | £69.99 £43.78 (save £26.21 or 37%)

What’s the deal: A price drop of over a third on a pair of budget-friendly earbuds we tested and loved.

Why we choose it: In a market dominated by the likes of Apple, Beats and Samsung, EarFun has carved out an impressive niche for itself with its range of fun, affordable earbuds. As you can read in our EarFun Free Pro review, we appreciated the comfortable fit the EarFun Free Pro earbuds offered – and the surprisingly decent noise-cancelling tech being offered. That’s right: you can pick up a pair of earbuds with ANC for less than £50 this Prime Day.

EarFun Free Pro | £69.99 £43.78 (save £26.21 or 37%)

Kindle Paperwhite | £129.99 £89.99 (save £40 or 31%)

What’s the deal: A £40 discount on the Paperwhite edition in Amazon’s Kindle range.

Why we choose it: The standard Kindle is on offer this Prime Day (was £69.99, now £49.99) – but it’s the Paperwhite deal that we wanted to call out. It builds on the standard Kindle by offering a higher-resolution, 300ppi display, along with more internal storage: useful if you like to download audiobooks as well as e-books. It’s always good to see a device drop to the right side of £100 – just be sure to pick this up before it returns to the RRP of £129.99.

Kindle Paperwhite | £129.99 £89.99 (save £40 or 31%)

What’s the deal: Not a PS5 console deal, unfortunately (PS5 stock remains seriously elusive). Instead, this bundle includes a wireless controller for the console, along with its charging station.

Why we choose it: Because PS5 accessories are highly sought-after products – if not quite so much as the PS5 console itself – and it’s not often we see them on offer. Whether you’ve already got a PS5, or you’re patiently biding your time until you finally get one, now is the perfect opportunity to expand your setup.

What’s the deal: A mammoth 40% discount on Xiaomi’s mid-range wearable, the Mi Watch.

Why we choose it: Yes, we know an item with the word ‘beige’ in the title isn’t a particularly alluring sell. But as you’ll read in our Xiaomi Mi Watch review, this mid-range smartwatch seriously impressed our experts. The Mi Watch has an exceptionally large, 1.39-inch display, a reliable range of metrics and features – and, crucially, offers a comfortable fit too. The Mi Watch is also available in black and navy blue, but savings don’t run quite so high.

Huawei Freebuds Pro | £126.50 £89.99 (save £36.51 or 29%)

What’s the deal: Huawei’s mid-range earbuds have been reduced by 29%.

Why we choose it: When we reviewed the Freebuds Pro, our experts found these earbuds weren’t without their flaws – the comfortable fit and well-performing ANC was counterbalanced by the slightly patchy sound quality. But products change as propositions after a price drop, and at £89.99, we think these earbuds make for a great affordable alternative to high-end noise-cancelling earbuds like the Airpods Pro.

Huawei Freebuds Pro | £126.50 £89.99 (save £36.51 or 29%)

Garmin Forerunner 45 | £159.99 £103 (save £56.99 or 36%)

What’s the deal: Garmin’s budget-friendly smartwatch has been given a very welcome 36% reduction in the Prime Day sales.

Why we choose it: Okay, the Forerunner 45 is technically more than £100. But not by much – and we honestly didn’t feel we could leave it off this list since, at the new asking price of £103, it offers seriously good value for money. As we detail in our Garmin Forerunner 45 review, this distinctly old-school wearable is a great choice of fitness tracker for runners. It offers a range of solid and reliable metrics, and best of all, it has built-in GPS, meaning you can leave your phone at home while out running.

Garmin Forerunner 45 | £159.99 £103 (save £56.99 or 36%)

Advertisement

It’s not just Amazon who have fantastic tech deals right now – take a look at these rival Prime Day tech sales.