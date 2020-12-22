Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles – Ring fit adventure, Mario Kart Live and more

There were many Nintendo Switch deals in the sales this year and there are likely more to come as the January sales kick off.

It can be tough to find any great deals on the console at other times of the year so if you are in the market to enter the Nintendo world and you spot a good deal at a sale, our advice is to snap it up while you can.

If you need a little helping hand knowing what to buy (we’re looking at you, parents!) keep an eye out for Animal Crossing: New Horizons that has been overwhelmingly popular and is currently still reduced.

Just Dance 2021 is also on sale for 30% less if the thought of dancing away your way into 2021 appeals. Also, the official SanDisk Nintendo Switch memory card is just £42.99 at Amazon saving you £35 – perfect for that extra space as it fills up extremely quickly on the Nintendo Switch.

If you’re looking for the best Nintendo Switch deals right now these are the bundles and games to look out for – but move fast.

We’re updating this page with the latest Nintendo Switch deals regularly as we see new ones emerge, so keep us bookmarked so you don’t miss a bargain.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch games and bundles are still discounted at Amazon, Currys and Very. Supermarkets ran deals across the weekend with Asda selling the Nintendo Switch for £40 less in the Roll Back deal. Aldi went gone lower at £229.99 just for Black Friday weekend. As with any gaming deal, you may want to check out bundles if you are in the market for a game too.

One that has caught our eye if you need a new phone too is from EE. When buying the Oppo A72 128GB you can also get a free Nintendo Switch – an incentive to grab yourself a new phone if we’ve ever seen one. Carphone Warehouse has also jumped on the bundle bandwagon – the iPhone SE 64GB on Vodafone will come with the new Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition, with the popular shooter pre-installed with several in-game items. Similarly, this Huawei P30 Lite plan at Virgin Media comes with a Switch.

These are the best Nintendo Switch prices and deals right now:

Nintendo Switch US

Best Nintendo Switch Lite deals

The Nintendo Switch Lite offers the same great games as the main console but comes as a single unit, without the detachable controllers. The handheld device is ideal for single users and is also a more affordable alternative, available in multiple colours. For the device in the other colour options, we’ve found the best deals available now below:

Nintendo Switch Lite grey – from £199

Nintendo Switch Lite yellow – from £199.99

Nintendo Switch Lite turquoise – from £199.99

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral – from £189.99

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

If you’re wondering what games to get for the Nintendo Switch, the new FIFA 21 is proving popular, Animal Crossing: News Horizons popularity has proved to be unrivalled over the past year and classics like Minecraft or Fortnite are sure bets.

Best Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Game

There are a variety of controllers you can get for the Switch. The joy-cons are the type you get with the console and can be detached- with a fun motion sensor capability too (and they come in different colours). But there are those that prefer the traditional type of controllers that you can get with the Xbox’s and PS5’s and that’s where the Switch Pro controller comes in as it resembles those far more than it does the joy-cons.

What Alternatives are there to the Nintendo Switch?

Well as far as the current (or last) generation of gaming goes, there isn’t any if you want to play massive games like Zelda, Mario or Pokemon. But Nintendo exclusives aside, there is the Xbox Series X and the PS5 but you won’t be about to just switch the console to a handheld device like you can on the Switch.

What is a good price for the Nintendo Switch?

With the UK just having lockdown and things not getting quite back to normal we know everyone is keen to keep themselves entertained. We saw back in March that stock went fast for the Nintendo Switch and then again with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Stock is now back to normal in the UK, so here’s hoping that continues. But what does this mean when it comes to price? These days the Nintendo Switch is priced at about £279 max. For the Nintendo Switch Lite, it should be about £199 without a game. Last year you could get about £20-£30 off that price, which isn’t as much but expected as it’s the cheaper console.

What is the Nintendo Switch?

If you’re still unsure, the Nintendo Switch console offers three ways for gamers to play. The device consists of a main tablet-like screen to which two “Joy-Con” controllers slot in and out of either side.

By docking the device into your TV you can enjoy HD gaming at home. The flip stand on the back of the screen allows the Nintendo Switch to flip into what it calls “tablet mode” meaning you can play multiplayer games out and about.

Finally, the familiar hand-held mode is the third way to play and is the single-player mode, used with the controllers slotted in.

You can add in external micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch (memory cards) to expand the device’s capacity and we’ve tracked down the best power banks for Nintendo Switch so you can keep gaming for longer.

There are also loads of exciting games and extras like the Nintendo Ring Fit and the new Animal Crossing. The Nintendo Switch Lite is currently available in four colours, with the newest coral colour proving exceptionally popular.

Bundles can also be a sneaky way to get your hands on popular tech, especially when it comes to gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch. Some of the big-name retailers offer great games including popular options such as Mario Kart and Pokemon with the console as a package.

If you’re not sure which Switch to buy, read our guide comparing the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite. The Lite is purely a handheld console, while the Switch, while more expensive, is more versatile and can be played multiplayer, making it popular with families.

