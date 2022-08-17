The new batch of EE phone plans include Apple's service-combining bundle Apple One, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the gamers.

EE has unveiled its new selection of phone deals, and they include some enticing new benefits.

Apple One brings a wide array of Apple services together under one plan and will make a tempting addition to any new iPhone plans.

Meanwhile, the addition of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to EE's roster of 'smart benefit' add-ons will boost the network's appeal for gamers. A 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will typically set you back £32.99.

At a glance, initial highlights included pre-order deals on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which can be combined with several plans including smart benefits like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Elsewhere, there's the chance to pick up the iPhone 13 Pro Max from £63 per month. It's the ideal handset to combine with that beefy Apple One package.

EE has announced that it's just become the first mobile network to exclusively offer the Apple One individual plan within a mobile package.

Apple One gives users access to Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage, plus a Roam Abroad Pass. That's a pretty full and thorough offering that will no doubt impress any Apple fans considering EE deals.

If you're looking at picking up an iPhone but want the wider suite that Apple One offers, this is a good chance to get that rolled into one.

EE's phone plans come with selected 'smart benefits' as added incentives for would-be buyers. Previously, these have included Netflix, Apple TV+, BT Sport Ultimate and several other entertainment packages.

Now, EE has added access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as a selectable smart benefit. That means anyone purchasing a plan that comes with a smart benefit can choose this option and have it included in the price of their plan.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives players access to a host of exciting new games on Xbox and PC, with new Xbox Game Pass games being added every month.

