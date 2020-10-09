Only a few days left to get 3 months of Amazon’s Kids+ for 99p

Accessibility Links

The all-in-one children’s subscription gets you access to thousands of books, TV and movies.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and to celebrate the retailer has cut the prices on a number of its subscription services. 

Not only can you currently get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p, there are discounts on Amazon Kids+, too. 

The all-in-one subscription service gives children access to thousands of books, TV shows, movies, games and educational apps. 

The younger age groups expect lots of Mr Men books, Thomas the Tank Engine and Peppa Pig, while those a little bit older can enjoy Scooby-Doo, Star Wars games and Nickelodeon favourites iCarly and Victorious. 

Three months of Amazon Kids+ for 99p

Amazon Kids+ subscription

Usually priced at £23.99, the three month family plan is now just 99p — a saving of £23 (96 per cent off). 

As is the case with other Amazon Prime Day deals, the discount is exclusively for Prime members. 

The deal is only running until 12th October, so you may want to jump on it fast. For 99p, the plan allows up to four children to have unlimited access on any compatible Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. 

There are also a range of parental controls that can be set including screen time limits, filters for age-appropriate content and web browser management. 

For those with only one child, or if you prefer a monthly payment schedule, Amazon is also offering a one month free trial for the Monthly Single Child Plan. 

After this, the Monthly Single Child Plan subscription costs £1.99 a month for Amazon Prime members, and £3.99 if you’re not. 

For more Amazon Prime Day discounts on Fire Tablets, Kindles and more, take a look at our pick of the best Amazon device deals.

