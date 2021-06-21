Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals: save up to 25% on brands like Samsung, LG and Philips

Anyone shopping for a new TV will be well aware that they are not always cheap – especially if you want the top-end specs – but luckily, there are currently some great discounts to be found online amid Amazon Prime Day 2021.

The 48-hour sale event is now live – with price drops on tech, including the Apple iPhone 12, Echo Dot (4th gen), Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Nintendo Switch. And more good news: a slew of TVs are included in the price cuts, too.

We are compiling the very best Amazon Prime deals and keeping a close eye on rival retailers Currys and Very, which each launched their own sales.

If you want to snap up a Prime Day discount, don’t forget that you will have to sign up for Amazon Prime or at least sign up for the 30-day free trial. Shopping for a new TV? Check out our which TV to buy guide, which breaks down everything you need to know about purchasing a new model, from budget to screen size.

Best Prime Day TV deals so far

JVC Fire Full HD TV (40-inch) | £329.99 £249.00 (Save £80.99 or 25%)

A variety of the JVC Fire TV range is now discounted for Prime members, but the 40-inch model has seen one of the biggest price cuts with a reduction of 25%. It’s not a 4K display – instead offering 1080p – but remains a compelling option due to its ability to be controlled with your voice via Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant.

Samsung TU7020 (65-inch) | £699.00 £599.01 (Save £99.99 or 14%)

If you do want a crisp resolution, the Samsung TU7020 could be the one for you. This large 65-inch model is powered by HDR10+ technology and boasts Ultra HD picture quality. It is also compatible with popular voice assistants, including Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant – and can even connect via Apple AirPlay.

This 43-inch model from Panasonic offers 4K resolution for under £400 – with its price now cut by £100 – plunging from £449 to £349. It is powered by Android TV, meaning apps and games can be downloaded from Google Play. Even cooler? There’s also a built-in Chromecast for streaming directly to the TV.

Samsung AU8000 (43-inch) | £549.00 £449.00 (Save £100 or 18%)

Another TV from the reliable Samsung brand is this 43-inch 4K model, which is now discounted by £100 – falling from £549 to £449. It comes with Dynamic Crystal Colour, which promises lifelike colours on the display, alongside many tech specs you would want: HDMI, Bluetooth and HDR10. Like some of the other TVs on this list, the AU800 is compatible with Bixby, Alexa and Google.

LG 43UN71006LB (43-inch) | £479.99 £398.00 (Save £81.99 or 17%)

LG is one of the best brands when it comes to modern high-spec TVs, and this model, the UN71006LB, is currently discounted by more than £80 – meaning you can enjoy the 43-inch 4K experience for under £400. It comes with Smart WebOS, which connects to Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and other streaming services.

LG 65NANO866NA (65-inch) | £899.00 £679.00 (Save £220 or 24%)

The second LG TV on our list, this 65-inch beast of a model, is now discounted by a massive £220 – falling from an eye-watering £899 to a more friendly £679. It is powered by NanoCell technology, which enhances the 4K viewing experience even further – as we explain in our in-depth what is a Nancell TV guide.

Philips Ambilight PUS8545 (65-inch) | £849.00 £679.00 (Save £170 or 20%)

This 65-inch Philips TV uses the company’s Ambilight technology, which claims to make 4K films and games more immersive by toying with how light is being dispersed across the screen. It’s powered by Android – meaning easy access to apps – and comes with HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Alexa voice control.

HISENSE 55U8QFT (55-inch) | £749.00 £599.00 (Save £150 or 20%)

This 55-inch TV from Hisense – which offers a 4K OLED panel – is now down by £150 – from £749 to just under £600. It boasts 1000-nits peak brightness, which means picture quality will be very vibrant, and it even has a 120hz refresh rate. That keeps screen motion fluid – perfect for high-octane movies or sports.

Confused about TV terminology? RadioTimes.com has got you covered: read our what is a 4K TV guide and our what is an OLED TV guide for more information.

