Amazon Prime Day 2021: this year’s date and predicted deals

Amazon Prime Day is always one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and 2021 is unlikely to be any different.

The annual sales event may still be a few months away, but there’s no harm in starting your search early to find the best deals possible.

Plus, it’s not only Amazon who will have discounts across the 48-hour period, with many other retailers likely to follow suit. So, you’ll want to know how and when to find the best deals and how to check prices to make sure you’re getting a genuine bargain.

We’ve pulled together all the key information so that you know everything there is to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021. That includes when it is, what to expect and how to get a good deal.

To find out more about the Amazon devices that could be discounted this Prime Day, read our Amazon Echo Dot review and Amazon Fire HD 10 review. Or head to our best smart speaker round-up to see how other brands compare.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon has not yet confirmed any dates for Amazon Prime Day 2021, but the 48-hour sales event traditionally takes place in July.

However, as with many events in 2020, last year’s Amazon Prime Day was a little different. Having been initially postponed, Prime Day 2020 ended up taking place on 13th and 14th October.

With these dates being much closer to Black Friday, we saw a lot of products continue to be discounted through to late November.

The exact dates are usually only announced a couple of weeks before, but Prime Day is expected to return to summer for 2021.

The most recent reports are suggesting that the dates for this year’s shopping event are 12th-13th July, although rumours of an earlier June date have also been circulating. If reports of a June date are correct, there are also suggestions that the retailer may try to run a second similar event in the autumn.

As soon as there is confirmation of an Amazon Prime Day 2021 date, we will update this page.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event that the retailer puts on for its Amazon Prime members.

Lots of big brands, including Apple, Samsung and Nintendo, have products discounted, along with significant savings on pretty much all Amazon devices. You can expect this to cover the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick and smart displays, including the new Amazon Echo Show 10.

To gain access to these exclusive offers, you need an Amazon Prime membership which costs £7.99 a month. For this you get, free premium delivery, the ability to watch TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, and stream playlists via Prime Music. There is also a student Prime membership for just £3.99 a month.

However, Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial, allowing you to take advantage of the Prime Day deals. This is a great way of trying out the membership without committing. If you decide it’s not for you, just remember to cancel before the 30 days are up, or you will be charged.

What were the best Amazon Prime Day deals in 2020?

There were some brilliant tech deals to be found at Amazon Prime Day last year. The only other time you’ll see these kinds of discounts from the retailers is during Black Friday.

Some of the best discounts were found on Amazon’s own devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo Dot and Kindle.

The Kindle Paperwhite, usually £119.99, was just £79.99 with a saving of £40. There was over £40 off the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, too, bringing the price down to just £44.99 (RRP £89.99).

Looking beyond the Amazon devices, we also saw great savings on brands including Apple, Nintendo, Google, Fitbit, Samsung and Roku. Much like with Black Friday, Apple AirPods proved to be extremely popular. Typically costing £159, the earbuds were on offer for less than £130.

Among the other most popular products was the Nintendo Switch Lite. Both the standard Nintendo Switch and Lite consoles were near impossible to find during parts of 2020, thanks to our eagerness for new entertainment in lockdown. This increased demand meant that we saw the Nintendo Switch Lite sell out in minutes on the first 24 hours of Amazon Prime Day.

Many of these products are also likely to be extremely popular for Amazon Prime Day 2021. Along with the Apple AirPods and Nintendo Switch consoles, we expect there to be good deals on Amazon’s Echo smart displays, especially the new Amazon Echo Show 10, and the latest Fitbit Sense.

Outside of technology, you can also expect offers on Nespresso and Tassimo coffee machines, Shark vacuum cleaners and Ninja air fryers.

How to get a good deal on Amazon Prime Day

To take advantage of Amazon Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. This can be done by signing up for the 30-day free trial or for £7.99 a month.

While you’ll likely see products across Amazon drop in price, many retailers will also put on sales to draw you to their websites instead. Therefore, it is always a good idea to check prices at other retailers in case the product you’re after is being sold for an even lower price elsewhere.

If there’s a particular pair of earbuds or smart speaker you’re after, it is also a good idea to keep an eye on prices in the run-up to Amazon Prime Day. This way, you’ll know how much of a saving you’re getting if they’re discounted during the event. CamelCamelCamel is a brilliant tool to help you do this as it tracks the price of any product sold on Amazon and can alert you to price drops.

Many of the best Prime Day deals are lightning deals, too – meaning they’re only of limited quantity and for a set amount of time. If you’re looking for a specific product, we suggest regularly checking for new deals – the best ones usually sell out quickly, and new ones will appear throughout the day.

How to sign-up to Amazon Prime

Signing up for Amazon Prime is simple. Sign-up on Amazon for exclusive access to deals, free delivery and Amazon Prime Video.

There’s a monthly cost of £7.99 a month, or £3.99 if you’re a student. Once you enter your card details during sign-up, the amount will automatically be taken out of your bank account each month. And if you change your mind, there’s the option to cancel anytime.

However, if just fancy trying it out, there is also a 30-day free trial. You can create an account the same way you would with the standard Amazon Prime membership and get all the same benefits (including Amazon Prime Day deals).

If you decide it’s not for you, just make sure you cancel your membership before the 30 days are up to avoid getting charged. Otherwise, the account will automatically renew to a standard paid Amazon Prime membership, and you can continue to reap the benefits.

Where to find the best technology deals now

If you don’t want to wait until July for a bargain, we have collated various deals pages to help you find the best prices whatever the time of year.

Our tech experts monitor the price of products, including smart speakers, smart TV sticks, smartwatches and TVs all year round. This helps us spot when a discount is genuine and saves you the hassle of jumping to and from retailers trying to find the best price.

Each deals page is updated throughout the month so that you can be sure that you’re getting the product you want for the lowest price possible.

