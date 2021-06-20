17 Amazon devices have just gone on sale – a day before Prime Day 2021 officially kicks off

Amazon Prime Day officially starts on June 21st – but that hasn’t stopped the retail giant from discounting some popular tech products early.

That’s right, more than a dozen of Amazon’s own hugely popular devices – such as the Echo Dot (4th gen) smart speaker, Fire HD 8 tablet and Ring video doorbell – have already had prices cut for Prime members ahead of the event.

Don't miss our ongoing coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, and don't forget you'll need to sign up to Prime to make the most of the offers. The main Prime Day sale runs between June 21st and June 22nd.

Which Amazon devices are already discounted?

These are the 17 Amazon devices that have been discounted ahead of Prime Day, in order of the biggest to the lowest discounts:

Amazon devices we recommend

Echo Show – 1st and 2nd generations

With the Echo Show 8 (2021) on sale ahead of Prime Day, now is a great time to act if you have been thinking of upgrading. In our Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) review, we wrote: “Whether you’re looking to buy your first smart display, or add to your growing collection, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is one of the best you can buy.”

For an in-depth breakdown of the 2021 versions, be sure to read our Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) review, Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) review and Echo Show 10 review.

But the 1st gen Echo Show 5 and 8 devices, which are part of Amazon’s own range of smart home displays, are also a fantastic addition to any room in your home – perfect for listening to music or controlling smart products with your voice.

Despite new models recently hitting the market, the prior models should not be overlooked. Aesthetically, they look extremely similar to the 2021 series – with the one major difference being the new models have better cameras.

In our Echo Show 8 (2019) review, our expert critic wrote: “You will struggle to find a smart screen and speaker with all the features of the Amazon ecosystem at your fingertips, so in our opinion, this really is a great choice for those wishing to enter the smart speaker market for the first time, or want to upgrade.”

Echo Dot (4th generation)

The new Echo Dot is a really helpful smart device that can be controlled via voice commands using Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa. Unlike the Echo Show range, the Dot doesn’t have a screen – but it’s still a great companion as a speaker, perfect for music, news updates or controlling smart devices inside your home.

The Amazon Echo Dot is the cheapest in the series, and the 4th gen model was given a really nice design update when it was first unveiled in October 2020 – going from a flat disc design to a spherical one. It typically retails for £49.99.

In our Echo Dot (4th gen) review, our critic said: “If you’re looking to dip your toes into the smart speaker world, there is no better option than the new Echo Dot. It is small, unassuming and has all features you’d expect for less than £50.”

Kindle Paperwhite

While modern tablets like the Apple iPad Air or Fire HD 10 can also be used to read books, many people still prefer to have a dedicated machine like the Kindle – which remains one of the most popular e-reader brands on the market.

The Paperwhite has long been the go-to for holiday goers, and while that may not be happening as much this year, it’s still perfect for a read in the garden.

If you do manage to get to the seaside, the Paperwhite’s IPX8 waterproof rating means it can survive being in up to 0.25 metres for 3 minutes. If dropped in fresh water, it can actually last for up to an hour. It comes in 8 GB or 32 GB models – enough to hold thousands of books – while a single charge lasts for weeks.

If you do pick up a new Kindle Paperwhite, you may want to also consider buying a case. If so, read our buyer’s guide for the best Kindle Paperwhite cases.

Fire HD 8 tablet

Amazon has a large range of tablets these days, and the Fire HD 8 is an affordable alternative to the flagship Fire HD 10. It has 32GB of internal storage and comes with the Alexa assistant built-in – adding voice control to the device.

In our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, our expert critic noted the tablet may have since been overshadowed by the HD 8 Plus but was still good value for money.”

Our reviewer wrote: “If you are limited by budget, the Fire HD 8 is a good tablet that does what a good, entertainment-led tablet should – plays games and streams videos. You don’t get any bells and whistles, but you also don’t get any drama.”

Fire HD 8 tablet | £89.99 £39.99 (Save £50.00 or 56%)



Shopping on Prime Day? Don't miss the best Amazon Prime Day deals.