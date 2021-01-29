Best QLED TV deals in January 2021

Samsung is officially the UK’s leading television brand, with a reported 15 million people in the UK watching TV on its sets in 2019, according to a nationwide survey. Samsung makes an exceptional range of televisions, with options to suit every budget. But of all of Samsung’s television lines, it’s the Korean manufacturer’s QLED line that has been earning the most accolades in recent years.

Not to be confused with OLED television, QLED is Samsung’s homegrown – and much more affordable – option. You can read more about the differences between the two in our what is an OLED TV explainer. While still making use of a traditional LED backlight, Samsung’s QLED televisions introduce a layer of ‘quantum dots’ to improve the quality of the picture, so you get a wider colour range, better contrast levels and blacker blacks.

You’ll also find that other brands, like Hisense, are now incorporating QLED technology into their televisions, clearly seeing its popularity on the market. In comparison to OLED televisions, which usually start at around £1,200, QLEDs are far more affordable – and you’ll regularly find them on sale.

How to find a QLED TV deal

Make notes of when key periods in the sales calendar: the New Year, Easter Weekend and, of course, Black Friday. It’s during these sales that we always see the sharpest price-drops and hottest deals on TVs.

Subscribe to the newsletters that stores regularly send out: that way, you’ll be kept up to speed with any brand sales or other special offers.

Keep in mind that many retailers, like John Lewis and Currys, work with a price-match policy. So if you see a television that’s cheaper elsewhere, but no longer available, make sure you hold them to it.

Amazon often has some of the best TV price-drops going – but it’s not always easy to see how a good a deal you’re getting. CamelCamelCamel is an online tool that tracks the prices of products on Amazon – use this to get a better sense of the price history of any TV that’s on sale.

Best QLED TV deals in January 2021

43- to 50-inch smart TV deals

Televisions in the 40- to 50-inch are now considered small – but it’s worth remembering that they’re still often the best choice for smaller, cosier viewing spaces. Neither of the price-drops on the two televisions below is that substantial, but we would still flag both sets as excellent options if you’re after a television in this size, and you’re willing to spend a little over £500.

55- to 58-inch smart TV deals

It’s in the mid-size category that we’re currently seeing the most QLED TV deals right now. It would be easy to pass the £200 voucher code offer on the 55-inch QE55Q90 at Currys. They’re not making a big deal of it on the page, which is a shame as that’s a significant price-drop on a set which gives you voice control over your TV, and can be connected to other smart devices in your house.

65- to 75-inch smart TV deals

Up at the super-size end of the size spectrum, we’re seeing the biggest discounts on QLED sets. Not everyone out there can set aside £2,000 for a new TV – but spending £500 on an 8K-quality TV is still a pretty solid offer. Get yours before everybody else does in five years time!

