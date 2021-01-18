Accessibility Links

Save on fibre broadband in BT’s January sale (hurry ends soon)

Right now, you can save £48 across a 24-month contract - but hurry, this offer isn't running for much longer.

BT Broadband sale this January

There’s never been a better time to have a high-quality internet connection, and luckily for us, BT is currently offering savings across two of its broadband packages.

Right now, you can pick up BT’s Fibre Essential and Fibre 2 packages both for £2 less a month. Those might not sound like huge savings, but they’ll certainly stack up across the length of a 24-month contract.

With the whole of the UK still in lockdown, and lots of people working from home and scrabbling for bandwidth, we suspect this will be welcome news for anyone who’s thinking about changing their home broadband.

Since it’s vital we all minimise face-to-face contact with other people right now, what’s also encouraging news is that BT’s broadband services can, for the most part, be installed without an engineer setting foot inside your house. Once you’ve ordered your package, they’ll let you know whether a visit is required or not.

Oh, and if you also happen to be seeking out a new SIM plan, BT has also doubled the data allowance on a couple of its 24-month contracts.

BT broadband deals this January

BT Broadband

BT has three different broadband packages available, and two of them are currently on sale. There’s the entry-level Fibre Essential package, which offers average of speeds of 33Mb/s to 36Mb/s, and the top-tier Fibre 2 package, while will delivers speeds of 67Mb/s to 73 Mb/s.

Also, the usually P&P fee of £9.99 has also been waived – and that applies to the mid-tier Fibre 1 package, too. But keep in mind that this offer ends at midnight on Thursday (21st January) – don’t miss out on this great broadband deal.

For the latest tech news, check out the technology section. Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.

