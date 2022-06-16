National Geographic is available in all sorts of mediums; it’s a magazine, website, and TV channel.

National Geographic is the home of all things to do with the world we live in. From science, travel and animals to culture, history and the environment, if you want to find out some cool facts or feed an interest, National Geographic is the channel to consult.

The National Geographic Traveller magazine highlights some of the most amazing places in the world. With compelling stories, exciting photography, and insights from locals who live all over the globe, National Geographic Traveller transports you to a different country from the comfort of your sofa.

If visuals rather than words are your bag, you might prefer learning about the wonders of the universe through the National Geographic TV channel.

For Earth Day this year, April 2022, National Geographic and Disney+ teamed up to bring viewers exciting content like Explorer: The Last Tepui — a documentary which follows climber Alex Honnold, who you might recognise from the National Geographic film Free Solo, and his team as they attempt to scale a cliff to search for new species of animals.

Other highlights on the channel include Stephen Hawking’s Science of the Future, Tut’s Treasures, and Wonders of the Ocean.

There are videos for kids, too. The Biggest Little Farm: The Return follows a couple as they abandon their life in LA to turn land into a working farm, Welcome to Earth is a six-part series which shows actor Will Smith adventuring to the great wonders of the world, and Becoming Cousteau — a new film which focuses solely on the life of conservationist and explorer, Jacques Cousteau.

There’s plenty of inspiration and knowledge to get out of National Geographic, so we better tell you how you can watch it.

How to watch National Geographic in the UK

Becoming Cousteau IMDb

If you want to find out more about the wonders of the universe, from the darkest depths of the ocean to the infinite lengths of space, National Geographic TV is the place to go.

So how do you watch National Geographic’s specials, documentaries, films and TV series? There are a few ways.

You can find National Geographic on Sky, Virgin Media, TalkTalk and BT as channels. You can also view everything Nat Geo has to offer on Disney Plus and NowTV.

How to watch National Geographic on Disney Plus

One of the easiest ways to watch National Geographic is on Disney+.

Disney Plus has every National Geographic show, as well as Disney Plus Originals that are only available on the service, such as The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Race to the Centre of the Earth, and The Right Stuff.

The service has shows for animal and nature lovers, history buffs, space junkies, and so much more, as well as content to educate us about climate change.

Disney+ is just £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year (which saves you 15% off the monthly subscription fee).

Watch National Geographic from £7.99 a month at Disney Plus

How to watch National Geographic on Sky

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Goggler

If you’re already a Sky customer, simply click on channel 129 to watch National Geographic, and to view it in HD it’s channel 824. HD is maybe not the best idea for some of the brutal animal kingdom shows — we know it’s the circle of life, but predators catching their prey is best watched through our fingers.

For Nat Geo WILD, it’s channel 165 and channel 839 for HD.

If you’re not a Sky TV customer, you can start building your package from just £26 a month — a £12 saving on the original £38 monthly charge. There’s a one-off £20 set-up fee, and Netflix is included in the package, too.

Watch National Geographic from £26 a month at Sky

How to watch National Geographic on Virgin Media

Virgin Media customers rejoice! National Geographic is included in your package. Head over to channel 266, and to watch National Geographic in HD, it’s channel 268.

For Nat Geo WILD, it’s channel 264 and channel 265 for HD.

At the moment, Virgin Media has banished its £35 set-up fee, so you can become a Virgin Media broadband + TV customer from £75 a month with no set-up charge.

Watch National Geographic from £75 a month at Virgin Media

How to watch National Geographic on BT

You can enjoy National Geographic in standard or HD quality at BT. Watch your favourite shows, like Air Crash Investigation, Banged Up Abroad, and Alaska: Surviving the Extreme, on channel 317 and on HD channel 373.

For Nat Geo WILD, where you can see our favourite furry friends in series like Animals Gone Wild, Dog: Impossible, and Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under on channel 318, and HD channel 374.

You can become a BT TV customer for as little as £13.50 a month for the first three months, with free activation.

Watch National Geographic from £13.50 a month at BT

How to watch National Geographic on TalkTalk

To watch National Geographic on TalkTalk, it’s channel 317. For Nat Geo WILD, it’s channel 318. There’s no option to watch the channels in HD, unfortunately, but you can still enjoy the same content.

For new customers, you can become a TalkTalk broadband + TV customer from just £27.50 a month with no set-up fee in June 2022.

Watch National Geographic from £27.50 a month at TalkTalk

How to watch National Geographic on Amazon

Can you watch National Geographic on Amazon Prime Video? You can watch certain shows on Amazon Prime Video but not subscribe to the entire channel. So, for example, you can buy Doomsday Preppers from £1.89 per episode or from £9.99 for a whole season.

Start your 30-day free trial at Amazon Prime Video

How to watch National Geographic on NOW TV

NOW TV lets you watch National Geographic live and on catch-up.

You can sit down to your favourite shows, like Ultimate Viking Sword and Man and the Wild, anytime and anywhere.

NOW TV starts at £14.99 a month, with a seven day free trial.

Watch National Geographic from £14.99 a month at NOW TV

