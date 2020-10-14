Don’t miss the 3 best Nintendo Switch deals available now for Prime Day

The Nintendo Switch console and its bundle deals sold out at lightning speed on Amazon when Prime Day arrived yesterday. But not to worry, its handheld counterpart and mini gaming powerhouse, the Nintendo Switch Lite, is still in stock. You can also bag a couple of bundle deals on the original Switch, but you’ll have to look further afield than Amazon.

Advertisement

Below, we’ve found what we think are three of the very best Nintendo Switch deals you can get your hands on right now. As usual with the Switch though, you might need to move quickly.

LG 55-Inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV bundle deal + Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing and Minecraft – £1,508.00

As usual, it’s not just on Amazon that we see sales popping up during Prime Day. Currys have launched an Epic Sale with many products being price matched. After Nintendo Switch bundles sold out extremely quickly on Amazon yesterday, we’re pleased to report we’ve found another great deal, but this time from Currys.

The retailer is offering their 55-Inch TV and Switch bundle for £1,508 – the perfect deal to please the whole family. The LG OLED55CX6LA 55-Inch 4K TV has Google Assistant and Alexa built in and alone costs £1,399, on sale from £1,699. Which means for an extra £109, you’re getting a Nintendo Switch and not just one, but two games thrown in!

If you struggled to get your hands on a classic Nintendo Switch earlier in the year – this might just be the offer for you. The games included? Minecraft and the ever-popular Animal Crossing.

Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Blue, Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Minecraft Bundle – now £309, save £30

Currys

It might not be the biggest discount we’ve seen, but it’s not bad considering Currys is throwing in two games here. Yesterday, we saw Amazon discount their Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing bundle to £289. In this offer, you can pick up the neon red and blue Switch with both Minecraft and Animal Crossing for £309, saving nearly £30.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Minecraft bundle deal – now £199, save £19

If that mega 4K TV bundle deal doesn’t do it for you, you can still grab a deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite. This model is dedicated to handheld gaming so can’t dock into your TV – but is an excellent choice for gamers on the go. Compact and lightweight, its features also include a 5.5-inch touch screen and integrated controls. To be able to play hit games like The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing and several other upcoming video games absolutely anywhere, this is the console for you.

Minecraft is a classic game that has been given the Nintendo Switch Lite treatment and is the only bundle still available online at Amazon with Prime Day reductions.

Where else to find a Nintendo Switch in stock

This is not a bundle featuring an Amazon Prime Day deal, but the ever-popular Animal Crossing and the yellow Lite console are also still available. You can also still get your hands on the Nintendo Switch Lite consoles in turquoise, grey, coral and yellow for £199 and free delivery.

Remember that in order to take advantage of Prime Day’s one million deals globally, you need to sign up for a free trial with Amazon Prime, which includes other benefits such as Prime Video is simple to sign up to. Amazon Student Prime memberships also count.

Advertisement

We have also been collating all the best Amazon Prime Day deals and constantly updating all our content live. For more tech news check out our Technology section.