Best deals from Amazon’s End of Summer Sale 2020

Amazon’s Prime Day may be a little way off yet, but that does not mean we have to wait to get a good entertainment deal.

The retailer has just started its End of Summer Sale and there are already some great offers to snatch up including their own Echo range and on big brands like Nintendo and Samsung.

Running from Monday 24th August until Tuesday 1st September, Amazon’s End of Summer Sale is designed to give you great offers on products you might need as we move into the colder months – whether that be for work, university or just some new games to keep you occupied as the weather deteriorates.

So, there are discounts across the site on entertainment, gaming, tech and smart home, and are likely to be plenty more to come in the next week.

And, as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday events are still a couple of months away, it’s a great opportunity to buy those products you just can’t wait for.

Here are the 10 best deals to shop on Amazon’s End of Summer Sale right now.

Best deals in Amazon’s End of Summer Sale

Fire HD 8 Tablet

With an 8-inch HD display, 12 hours of battery life and Alexa built-in, you already get a lot for your money with the Fire HD 8 Tablet. However, thanks to Amazon’s End of Summer Sale you can now get an extra 28 per cent off, which will make watching your favourite BBC or Netflix shows even sweeter.

Buy now for £64.99

A Song of Ice and Fire collection (7 Volumes)

Game of Thrones may be over but that makes now the perfect time to actually read the books. The series charts the civil war within the Seven Kingdoms and the rise to power of Daenerys Targaryen and the last live dragons in the world. All seven volumes are currently available on Amazon for £30, saving you over 50 per cent on their usual RRP.

Buy now for £30

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Bundle

One of the most sought after game consoles (and game) are now available in a bundle, saving you a decent £40. Now just £299.99, this Nintendo Switch deal includes the Neon Red/Blue console and Animal Crossing: New Horizons game that kept everyone so busy during lockdown.

Buy now for £299.99

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock

Available in four colourways, the Echo Dot with Clock is one of Amazon’s most popular smart speakers. With the ability to set alarms, play music, answer questions and control your other smart devices, it’s ideal for the bedside table. At a current price of £34.99, you can now save over 40% on this compact Alexa device. If you fancy saving even more money, the classic Echo Dot (without clock) is also discounted at an even lower price of £29.99,

Buy now for £34.99

Kindle Kids Edition

Designed with children in mind, this (10th Gen) Kindle has a glare-free display and weeks of battery life. Now only £74.99 – a saving of £25 – it also comes with a child-friendly cover, a two-year guarantee and one year of Fire for Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to thousands of books.

Buy now for £74.99

Roku Streaming Stick+

At a discounted price of £42, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a great option for those looking to upgrade their TV, without buying a pricier model. Users can watch live TV, access streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, and use features like voice search to make watching TV even easier. Now with a 30 per cent off.

Buy now for £42

If It Bleeds by Stephen King

Having only been released in April this year, If It Bleeds is a collection of novellas, including the sequel to Stephen King’s no.1 bestseller The Outsider. With 50 per cent off right now, this is a great chance to get four stories from the master for the price of one.

Buy now for £9.99

Philips 50-inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV with Ambilight

Compatible with Alexa, this 50-inch Philips TV is a great option if you’ve been looking to upgrade your TV set-up. The design is slim and Dolby Atmos ensures rich and crystal clear sound. Now on sale for £429, down from its usual price at £550.

Buy now for £429

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with free Philips Hue smart bulb

Another Amazon smart speaker, but the larger Echo Plus offers 360° Dolby-powered audio for a more intense bass and sharper sound. A built-in Zigbee hub also allows you to control your smart home devices, along with all the usual features of playing music, answering questions and setting reminders. And with a current saving of £80, you are getting a lot for your money.

Buy now for £59.99

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Ring Video doorbells are quickly becoming some of the most favoured smart home devices on the market. With a saving of 22%, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a brilliant option for those tired of missing packages. The 1080p HD video doorbell has built-in motion detection to let you know when someone is at the door, and two-way communication so that you can answer without even getting up from your desk.

Buy now for £139

Up To 20% Off DC Titles

If you’re bored of your usual Netflix and Amazon Prime TV shows, why not take advantage of this 20% discount across various DC titles. The deal includes DVDs and Blu-rays of all the fan-favourite films and TV shows from The Dark Knight Trilogy and Aquaman to Seasons 1-8 of Arrow.

Buy now from £2.40

LEGO 42111 Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger

This LEGO Technic model is a detailed replica of muscle car inspired by the original 1970 Dodge Charger RT. Now just £64.99, the Fast & Furious car includes moving pistons, suspension and a steering system. A great present for anyone eagerly anticipating the release of F9 next year.

Buy now for £64.99

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Released last year, the Samsung Galaxy Buds offer talk time of up to five hours and a stand-by time of up to 20. They also have an Ambient Mode that allows you to be able to hear the world around you if needs be, and the option to block it out. Down from £139.99, these compact Bluetooth earbuds are over 30% right now – at £95.99. Available in four colours including black and yellow.

Buy now for £95.99

PS4 Hits Games Bundle

This bundle includes a PS4 (500GB) and three games; Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Remastered – the latter of which has won over 200 Game of the Year awards. With the PS4 console alone currently priced at just under £250 (when sold separately on Amazon), you’re getting a great deal with three games essentially thrown in for a fiver.

Buy now for £254.99

Hive Active Heating Thermostat

The Hive Active Heating Thermostat allows you to have better control over your energy usage so that you can save money. With features such as Holiday Mode, Automatic Frost Protection (to help prevent pipes freezing over) and Alexa-compatibility, this thermostat is designed to make heating your home easier and more efficient. And now, it has a great saving of almost £50. Something to be aware of, this thermostat does require installation by a professional.

Buy now for £132

