Widely expected to be the Galaxy S22 handset, it appears from the online marketing material that its first big event of 2022 will show off enhanced night photography and video shooting capabilities, alongside upgrades to “power” and “speed.”

Samsung has teased that an “epic” new phone in its flagship S series will be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event taking place on 9th February.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022

The event will be streamed live on Samsung’s YouTube channel starting at 3pm GMT on 9th February, and RadioTimes.com will be bringing you real-time coverage from the showcase, which comes just weeks after the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE.

You can pre-register or add the event to your online calendar via links on the official Samsung landing page, which will also be used to stream the event live.

While the device’s specs and abilities remain under wraps until the event, Samsung claimed the handset is “completely rewriting the future of smartphones.”

It continued: “At Unpacked… we'll be unveiling the most note-worthy Galaxy devices yet. It's the next generation of Galaxy S, bringing the best features of the Samsung Galaxy experience together into one incredible, epic device.

“The night is yours to capture with the best and brightest photos and videos — and you'll also dominate the day with revolutionary power, speed and tools. It's part of the smartest Galaxy experience yet, delivering cutting-edge innovation throughout the Galaxy ecosystem while also blazing new trails with sustainable materials.”

Watch the trailer for the S-series showcase below:

The event will mark the company’s first major showcase of the year so far. The last Unpacked took place in August 2021 and was used to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G alongside the Flip3 5G foldable, Watch4 wearables and the Buds2 earbuds.

We recently went hands-on with the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE), and found it to be a very solid handset boasting a fantastic display and a great camera. But we noted its price was high and it may in fact be overshadowed by the release of the S22.

The Galaxy S-series of handsets remains some of the most premium phones available and directly competes with the iPhone and Google Pixel ranges. For the latest on the new S22, keep a close eye on our Samsung Galaxy S22 release date coverage.