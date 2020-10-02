Google reveals new Pixel 5, Chromecast and Nest Audio smart speaker

If you are a fan of the latest Google products, we have some good news – or bad news for your bank balance. New products have been unveiled that shows what the future of these products will be like.

With the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4A 5G being released (after suffering from lengthy delays) there is a lot of choice for what you can buy from the company right now.

So, what has been unveiled?

Google Pixel 5

Yep, with two phones just out, there is already news of another one. The Pixel 5 will take the top spot as the flagship phone of the Google brand, taking over from the previous Pixel 4. Featuring a 6in 90Hz OLED screen, a camera that is designed for selfies that sticks out of the top left of the phone, and a dual-camera setup with wide and ultra-wide lenses on the back – this is now the Google phone to buy.

Costing £499, the Pixel 5 will be out 19th November. A big day for technology fans with the PlayStation 5 out the same day.

Chromecast with Google TV

Costing $49.99 in the States when it released, so around £39.99 in the UK, the new Chromecast will work the same as the last – so pictures, music and video can all be streamed to your TV with ease. However, this new one comes with Google TV, a remote, and a new smart TV interface to make navigating through viewing options that much easier. It will support 4K HDR and Dolby Vision, and the remote has an option to speak into it to rather than pressing buttons. All the main streaming services you expect to see will be on here so it really is a handy device to have everything grouped together ready to watch.

Expect this one out later this month.

Google Nest Audio

The replacement for the old Home Smart Speaker is here, and it is called the Google Nest Audio! Sporting a 75 per cent louder speaker with 50 per cent more powerful bass than its predecessor, this fabric-covered speaker is clever enough to have a setting that adjusts the volume itself based on what the background noise is like – although you can still adjust the volume the old way. Google’s local AI chip is also on hand to make voice recognition that much better, Costing £89.99 in the UK, the device is due or release on 15th October.

