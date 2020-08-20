What is Google Chromecast? How much is it?

Looking to transform your living room screen into a Smart TV? Or stream the latest on-demand shows from Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Now TV? Google Chromecast, one of the best smart TV sticks on the market, could be the device for you.

Here’s your full low down on what the smart TV service does, how to get one, and how much they cost.

What is Google Chromecast?

Google Chromecast is essentially a device that – once plugged into one of your TV’s HDMI ports – can connect to your phone, tablet, or laptop, allowing you to watch streaming services on your TV.

The Google Chromecast Ultra works exactly the same way, except it offers faster load times, an ethernet adapter, and 4K HDR streaming.

What does Google Chromecast do?

Using your connected phone, tablet, or laptop as a remote control, you can use Chromecast to watch shows and films from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW TV, Britbox, Youtube, and more. Simply open the app in question and click the ‘cast’ symbol, which looks like…

You can also use the Chromecast…

As an audio streaming device. The device is compatible with Google Play Music and Spotify.

To mirror your phone onto your TV. This feature is available with most Android smartphones.

To stream a slideshow using Google Slides.

To stream videos you have saved on your phone, tablet, or laptop.

To send websites to your TV.

So, Chromecast doesn’t come with a remote control?

No. Since Chromecast relies on mirroring other devices, your smartphone, tablet, or laptop effectively acts as the remote.

What can you stream on Google Chromecast?

Unlike other smart TV sticks (looking at you, Amazon Fire and NOW TV), Google Chromecast is compatible with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and NOW TV apps.

The device also works with most other major streaming apps including Disney+, Britbox, BBC iPlayer, All4, ITV Hub, My5, and UKTV Play.

For help getting Disney+ up and running on your Chromecast, see our handy little how to guide.

Other apps which work with Chromecast include…

Google Play Movies

YouTube

YouTube Kids

YouTube Gaming

BBC iPlayer Kids

BBC iPlayer Radio

Disney Life

Twitch

BT Sport

BBC Sport

WWE

MTV Play UK

TalkTalk TV

Spotify

Soundcloud

Vevo

TuneIn Radio

Facebook

Google Chrome

Dailymotion

Google Play Music

TED

UFC.TV

You can see a full list of available apps here.

Is Google Chromecast compatible with Google Home or Alexa?

Unfortunately, Google Chromecast will not work with Alexa – Amazon’s smart speaker is only compatible with other products from the retail giant, such as the Fire Stick.

However, the Chromecast can connect to the Google Home family of devices over wi-fi. After linking the devices in the Google Home app (Settings > TVs and speakers > Add), you can launch shows and pause, rewind, and fast-forward your TV with your voice.

How much is Google Chromecast?

The Google Chromecast normally sells for £30 (when not on offer). This makes Google Chromecast one of the cheapest major smart sticks on the market, with only the NOW TV Smart Stick cheaper (at £14.99).

Is there a monthly subscription fee to use Google Chromecast?

Although you’ll need to be subscribed to apps such as Netflix to use them, the Chromecast device itself does not carry a monthly usage charge.

Can you stream 4K content with Google Chromecast?

No, Google Chromecast doesn’t offer ultra HD streaming. However, the Chromecast Ultra (£69) does allow you to watch in 4K.

