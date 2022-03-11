iPhone 13 Alpine Green: when is the new iPhone colour coming out?

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 are getting a standard green version, while the top models – the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max – will now come in alpine green.

The iPhone 13 series is getting a fresh coat of paint this month. Apple announced during its “Peek Performance” showcase on 8th March that all four of the flagship handsets will soon be available to buy in two all-new tones of green.

Apple unveiled the news while unveiling the iPhone SE (3rd gen) smartphone, iPad Air (5th generation), the Mac Studio computer and Mac Display monitor. Around the same time last year, it unveiled a new purple colour version of the 2020 iPhone 12.

But when do these new green hues join the roster, and when will they be available to pre-order and purchase in the UK? Here is everything you need to know.

Green iPhone 13 pre-order and UK release date

You can pre-order the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 in green, via the official Apple website beginning at 1pm on Friday, 11th March, with availability beginning on Friday, 18th March.

Green iPhone 13: UK pricing

The green and alpine green colours won’t cost any more than the existing colours, so the pricing structure will remain the same as the wider iPhone 13 family.

iPhone 13: what other colours are available?

Apple offers different colour schemes depending on which iPhone model you buy, separated by the two standard handsets and the two “Pro” handsets.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in sierra blue, gold, silver and graphite. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini models are currently available to purchase in (PRODUCT)RED, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink.

Which Apple iPhone 13 is best for you?

We have been hands-on with each of the new iPhone 13 smartphones to conduct in-depth testing on the display, battery life, performance, cameras and more. So which model do we recommend that you buy out of the full line-up in 2022?

While the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are your best option if you want a smaller handset, we felt that the iPhone 13 Pro offers the best overall package.

As we wrote in our iPhone 13 Pro review: “The iPhone 13 Pro represents the best option of the entire iPhone 13 range because it combines next-level hardware with optimised software, all within a form factor that will suit most people.”

For more on the latest series of flagship Apple handsets, don’t miss our iPhone 13 review, iPhone 13 mini review and the iPhone 13 Pro Max review. If you’re on a budget check out the new iPhone SE (3rd gen). Pre-orders open on 11th March.

Where to buy the Apple iPhone 13 series?

The Apple iPhone 13 series is available to buy at the major UK tech retailers. This article will be updated as the green versions become available next week.

