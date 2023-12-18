Every year, the postal service is flooded with thousands upon thousands of parcels during the festive season. In fact, in 2020 Royal Mail handled an unbelievable 496 million pieces of mail from 1st October to the end of December, and while that was partly due to the effect of lockdowns, online shopping continues to dominate and is even expected to grow by 2.7% this Christmas.

The last posting dates for international mail has already been and gone, with the final deadline passing on Wednesday the 13th of December. Now, we’re getting closer to the UK dates which will begin on Monday the 18th.

So if you’ve yet to buy that toy dinosaur for your nephew or write out that Christmas card to Auntie Jean, now is the time to do it. Below you’ll find the full list of last post dates for 2023, or you can head to the Royal Mail website to find out more.

Still looking for inspiration? Here's the best Christmas gift experiences or you can find a list of vouchers in the best West End shows.

Here's a full list of the last post dates for Christmas 2023 for Royal Mail, DPD, Evri and Amazon. Remember that the last international post dates have already passed, so this list is UK only.

Royal Mail UK

Monday 18th Dec – Royal Mail 2nd class and Royal Mail 2nd Class Signed For

Wednesday 20th Dec – Royal Mail 1st Class, Royal Mail 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48

Thursday 21st Dec – Royal Mail Special Delivery and Royal Mail Tracked 24

DPD

Thursday 21st Dec – DPD Next Day and Next Day by 12

Friday 22nd Dec – DPD Next Day with Saturday Delivery

Evri

Wednesday 20th Dec, 11am – Evri Standard Tracked

Thursday 21st Dec, 11am – Evri Next Day Tracked

Luckily for all you last-minute shoppers, Amazon will be taking same day deliveries right up until the morning of Christmas Eve or next day deliveries up to the evening of Saturday 23rd December.

If you have Amazon Prime, this speedy arrival will be completely free, if you don’t you’ll need to pay between £3.99 and £4.99 for next day delivery and £5.99 for same day. If you want standard delivery, the last date you should order is Tuesday 19th December.

More like this

Advertisement

Check out the best steam train experiences and best golf gift experiences for more. Or, here's the best Christmas London shows.