Google Pixel 5a release date, price, specs and latest news

Google has settled into a nice routine with the rollout of its Pixel smartphone series in recent years, and the trend looks set to continue in 2021.

While speculation is already ramping up about the specifications of its next flagship, the Google Pixel 6, details have also surfaced about the more affordable handset soon to be in the range, officially known as the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

There are three Pixel phones currently available: the Google Pixel 5 (£599), the Pixel 4a 5G (from £399) and the more wallet-friendly Pixel 4a (from £299).

Based on leaked renders and the online rumour mill, the Google Pixel 5a 5G doesn’t seem destined to deviate from what has made the brand special—a fantastic camera and solid Android experience at a fraction of the cost of premium devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or the Apple iPhone 12.

It’s been a winning formula for Google. While Pixels may not always have the most cutting-edge features, their affordable pricing is consistently praised.

However, the tech giant is far from the only phone-maker vying for attention in the mid-range market. Competition is heating up due to attractive offerings such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, priced at £249, or OnePlus Nord, at $379.

It’s little surprise that anticipation is now rising about what Google will announce, including how it can make the Pixel 5a 5G stand out from the crowd.

Here is everything we know so far about the Google Pixel 5a 5G release date, price and specs. We’ll continue to keep this page updated with the latest news. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Google Pixel 5 vs 4a 5G vs 4a comparison guide, Google Pixel 6 release date page and our Google Pixel 5 review.

Google Pixel 5a 5G release date

An exact release date for the Google Pixel 5a 5G has not been announced, but the company has confirmed the smartphone is on the horizon for this year.

In response to speculation that the device had been cancelled due to chip shortages, Google rubbished the claim and said it would be available in 2021 in the U.S. and Japan. While the date remains a mystery, Google said it would be “announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.”

The Google Pixel 4a was revealed and released last August, suggesting the new Google Pixel 5a 5G handset may launch in a similar window in 2021.

For comparison, the Google Pixel 5 was released in the U.K last October, and the Google Pixel 4a 5G emerged last November. Seemingly unlike the Google Pixel 5a 5G, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones had a wider availability, also hitting Canada, Ireland, France, Germany, Taiwan and Australia alongside our shores.

Google itself has teased news is imminent, with Alphabet boss Sundar Pichai saying in April that “significant product updates and announcements” would stem from the virtual Google I/O 2021 conference, scheduled for May 18.

In theory, we could hear an announcement about the Pixel 5a 5G there. Ultimately, while Google confirmed the existence of a 5G version, it remains unknown if the company is planning to release a standard 4G LTE version of the handset.

How much will the Google Pixel 5a 5G cost?

Like the release date, pricing for the Google Pixel 5a 5G is unconfirmed, but the a-series has usually been the affordable option compared to the flagship, which traditionally has a higher screen refresh rate and wireless charging.

When it first launched last year, the Pixel 4a (5G) was priced at £499, while the basic Pixel 4a was £349. The Google Pixel 5 was, and remains, at £599.

Without a crystal ball, it’s impossible to say with certainty, but that gives us a rough indication of where we can expect the Google Pixel 5a 5G’s price to land. In any case, it is still unclear when it will be available in the U.K, if ever. In prior years, the Pixel series pricing has been the same across the U.S. and U.K markets.

What are the Google Pixel 5a 5G specs?

Using Google’s previous releases as a template, it’s expected the new Google Pixel 5a 5G’s design won’t get too much of a refresh in terms of aesthetics.

Leaked render images have indicated the phone could resemble the Google Pixel 4a 5G in both look and feel, with a rear fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a black plastic body, 6.2-inch FHD+ display and a front punch hole selfie camera. Reports also suggest that the Pixel 5a 5G is set to have dual rear lenses, which would be an improvement from the Google Pixel 4a’s single-camera setup.

That could mean the Pixel 5a 5G camera will be more in line with the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 camera set up, with a 12.2 megapixel (MP) dual-pixel main lens and a second 16 MP ultrawide. It would be a welcome addition to the affordable handset.

In terms of processing power, reports suggest the Google Pixel 5a 5G will hold the same Snapdragon 765G chipset found inside the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

Based on the Google Pixel 5a 5G name, that device will clearly be futureproofed for 5G networks, which are rolling out slowly but promise super-fast speeds.

Battery life, memory and storage are unknown but based on previous models, the Google Pixel 5a 5G is unlikely to have less than 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, alongside stereo speakers, fast charging and Android 11.

Wireless charging and the top refresh rates are typically reserved for the flagship Pixel model, and it remains unknown if this will change for the next release.

Ultimately, we are still some time away from the Google Pixel 5a 5G release, and more information about the exact specifications of the handset is likely to surface soon. Be sure to check back on this page for the latest announcements.

